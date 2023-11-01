Urine Charge! Urology Care Foundation Helps You Keep Your Bladder Healthy for Bladder Health Month

BALTIMORE, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- November 1 marks the beginning of Bladder Health Month, and this year, the Urology Care Foundation (UCF) wants you to know 'urine' control of keeping your bladder happy and healthy. Bladder issues are often not talked about because some might feel embarrassed or do not know that it could indicate a health issue. This year, we want people to take control of their bladders and know when to reach out for help.

Urine charge of keeping your bladder happy and healthy!

"Promoting awareness of bladder health and urging individuals to engage in discussions with healthcare experts about their bladder health symptoms is a crucial initial measure in eradicating the stigma linked to conditions and diseases related to the bladder," explains Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation.

Each year, millions of men and women struggle with the symptoms related to bladder health conditions or diseases:

More than 33 million Americans have overactive bladder – including as many as 30% of men and 40% of women.

The risk for a man to develop bladder cancer is 1 in 28. For women, the chance is 1 in 91.

An estimated 1 to 4 million men and 3 to 8 million women have symptoms of Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome.

Nocturia affects 50% of adults after age 50.

Around 40-50% of women experience at least one UTI during their lifetime. About 20-30% of women with a UTI will have another one.

The first step in keeping your bladder happy and healthy is to arm yourself with knowledge. It's not often discussed, but simple lifestyle changes like diet and exercise can treat many bladder conditions. This lack of information is why every week this month, the Urology Care Foundation will spotlight bladder conditions that impact people in the U.S. and give tips on how to have that important conversation with your doctor.

Throughout November, the Urology Care Foundation will also share patient resources, common misconceptions, fun facts, Q&As with experts, and more on their social media channels using #BladdersMatter. Check out the Urology Care Foundation's Bladder Health Awareness Month Info Center and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, X or YouTube to see updates throughout the month.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health care policy.

