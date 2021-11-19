The urinary catheters segment accounted for the major share of the urine collection devices market.

Urinary catheters are extensively used for patients suffering from urinary incontinence, urine retention, multiple sclerosis, and dementia. Though the demand for urinary catheters is high in developed countries, developing countries will also witness significant demand for these urinary devices in the coming years.

The report is segmented by product (urinary catheters, urine collection accessories, and urine bags), by end-user (hospitals, clinics, home-care, diagnostic laboratories, and ASCs), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Vendor Insights

The global urine collection devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

B.Braun Melsungen

C.R. Brad

Coloplast

Hollister

Teleflex

Geographical Market Analysis

The Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the urine collection device market throughout the forecast period.

The increasing prevalence of CKD and urinary bladder disorders and the growing aging population will propel the growth of the urine collection devices market in this region.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions https://www.technavio.com/report/global-urine-collection-devices-market

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

The increasing number of R&D activities is a major factor supporting the urine collection devices market share growth. The increasing demand for advanced products has encouraged manufacturers to increase their investments in R&D to produce innovative urine collection devices. There is a growing R&D focus on catheter devices to reduce the chances of infections, trauma, and pain.

Vendors are developing specialized products that improve patient comfort and convenience. Vendors are also focusing on biocompatible, non-adherent, non-porous, and nontoxic catheters to reduce the risk of urethritis.

The increasing risk of UTI during urinary drainage will be a major challenge for the urine collection devices market. UTI infects the organs of the urinary system such as the kidneys, ureter, urinary bladder, and urethra. In cases when UTI spreads to the kidneys, it leads to serious health complications.

Various risk factors for UTI include urinary tract abnormalities, suppressed immune system, blockages in the urinary tract due to kidney stones, urinary surgery, and catheter use. In cases where the catheter is placed in the patient's body to enable easy urinary drainage, there are chances of UTI.

Urine Collection Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2017 Forecast period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market structure Fragmented Performing market contribution America Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled B.Braun,Melsungen,C.R.Brad,Coloplast, HollisterTeleflex Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

