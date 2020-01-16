Urkund, Leader in Plagiarism Prevention, Launches American Subsidiary

CHESTERFIELD, Missouri, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urkund, a Swedish education technology firm with expertise in plagiarism prevention and text-similarity detection, announced today the launch of its North American operations, Ouriginal, Inc., based in Chesterfield, MO.

Founded in 2000, Urkund is the Nordic, European and Indian market leader, and second worldwide for plagiarism prevention and text-similarity detection services. The company provides its web-based subscription services to academic, corporate and governmental entities to promote originality verification while deterring research and academic misconduct.

Ouriginal Inc., will be led by seasoned educational technology executive Eric Gibbs, President, North America. "I'm thrilled and humbled to have the opportunity to build out the U.S. based team to support Urkund's North American footprint and expansion," said Gibbs. Mr. Gibbs brings nearly 20 years of educational technology industry experience, previously serving in high growth leadership roles at Aplia, Cengage Learning and Turnitin.

The announcement of the new U.S. subsidiary comes on the heels of being awarded the nationwide contract to supply all universities in India with its plagiarism prevention software. "We are incredibly proud of the recent success and feedback we are receiving from the U.S. and Canadian education markets. Urkund's global expansion is the result of a strategic growth plan, developed in conjunction with Scandinavian Investment Fund, Procuritas," said Andreas Ohlson, CEO of Urkund. "We welcome Eric to the executive team and look forward to transforming his deep knowledge of the North American educational market into actionable results."

Urkund supports academic institutions, secondary schools, and corporations in their institutional effectiveness and quality initiatives by delivering a fully automated system for checking text originality and preventing plagiarism. The software is fully integrated into all major learning management systems and uses advanced machine learning to deliver test-winning accuracy. With 20 years at the forefront of promoting academic integrity, Urkund now serves over 5,000 institutions in more than 80 countries worldwide. Urkund is privately owned and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Visit www.urkund.com to learn more.

