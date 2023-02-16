URL Categorization Solutions Provider NetSTAR Confirms Executive Attendance at MWC23

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executives of NetSTAR – the global leader in OEM URL categorization, IP address reputation, web application categorization, and threat intelligence SDKs and services – will be in attendance and exhibiting (stand #5L29MR) at MWC23 (Mobile World Congress 2023) to meet with partners and prospective partners/customers and share details behind the latest enhancements to its flagship categorization and intelligence products inCompass™ , ip/Compass™ , WebApp Compass™ , and inSITE™ .

2023 marks the 15th time NetSTAR has participated at Mobile World Congress. NetSTAR provides the industry's most advanced and comprehensive URL categorization, web app categorization, IP address reputation, and threat intelligence capabilities to enable various solutions, including web filtering, network load management, ad targeting, and cyber defense. The technologies are used by market-leading vendors and operators in the telco, network, ad tech, and cybersecurity markets.

NetSTAR's versatile family of technologies categorizes over 36 billion URLs and IPs across 200+ categories, giving OEM partners visibility into the ever-changing internet landscape. NetSTAR captures & analyzes web content telemetry data from over 1.6 billion endpoints via its 5th-generation dynamic categorization system, which includes hundreds of content analysis engines, dozens of malware scan/detection engines, real-time proxy avoidance detection, support for more than 200 languages, and human review. NetSTAR technology generates website categorization, reputation scores, and threat intelligence for malware, phishing, botnets, spyware, anonymous proxy servers, and more.

Mobile World Congress 2023 will be held in Barcelona, Spain, on February 27 – March 2. To schedule a meeting with the NetSTAR executive team members, please inquire via email at [email protected]. For more information on the conference, visit mwcbarcelona.com .

NetSTAR Solutions

Since 2001, NetSTAR has been the global leader in OEM-integrated solutions for URL categorization, IP address reputation, web application categorization, and threat intelligence. Below are the technology solutions that NetSTAR has to offer:

inCompass™ - URL Categorization & Reputation Scoring: inCompass is the leading OEM web categorization solution worldwide. inCompass provides instant content categorization and reputation scoring of more than 36 billion URLs and domains by monitoring telemetry from over 1.6 billion endpoints. inCompass categorizes full-path URLs with a primary category and optional secondary and security categories. Partners can use the default 200+ NetSTAR categories, the IAB taxonomy, or custom categories of their specifications. inCompass can be deployed via SDK, Cloud API, or both (hybrid deployment).

ip/Compass™ - IP Address Categorization & Reputation Scoring: ip/Compass delivers key information for single and multi-domain IP addresses, including domain categories, IP reputation scores, geolocation data, and threat intelligence. NetSTAR monitors millions of IPv4 and IPv6 addresses and references the hosted domains against more than 36 billion domains and URLs stored in its global database. Partners leverage ip/Compass for policy management, traffic analysis, threat intelligence, and other use cases. ip/Compass can be deployed via SDK, Cloud API, or both (hybrid deployment).

WebApp Compass™ - Web App / SaaS Categorization and Intelligence Solution: WebApp Compass is the most comprehensive web application categorization and intelligence solution in the OEM space. With a dataset of over 8,500 apps, WebApp Compass provides category, risk score, app operation, and app security and compliance data to enable application-centric security and traffic policies. WebApp Compass can be deployed via SDK or JSON feed.

inSITE™ - Phishing and Malware Threat Intelligence Feed: Leveraging NetSTAR's telemetry data of over 1.6 billion endpoints and proprietary scanning technologies, inSITE delivers actionable, real-time threat information to OEM partners, giving them greater visibility into the cyber threat landscape. inSITE JSON feeds are published every five minutes and contain URLs and IPs observed to be hosting phishing, malware, and other malicious threats.

ADVantage Compass™ - URL & IP Categorization for AdTech: inCompass ADVantage delivers internet categorization for the advertising and marketing technology industries. Partners who use this solution receive categories from the IAB taxonomy, plus reputation scores and a malicious flag (Y/N) for active URLs, static URLs, and IP addresses. ADVantage Compass provides the tools for contextual targeting, brand safety protection, inventory optimization, attribution, analytics, device profiling, and malware detection across URL and IP traffic. ADVantage Compass can be deployed via SDK, Cloud API, or both (hybrid deployment).

Please find more information and contact us on our website: netstar.io .

