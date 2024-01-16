URLgenius SURPASSED $1.3B IN Q4 '23 SUPPORTED COMMERCE REVENUE FOR BRANDS AND INFLUENCERS VIA PATENTED APP-LINKING PLATFORM

Leading App-Linking Platform Enables Marketers & Creators Worldwide to Boost App Engagement, Conversions, and Affiliate Commissions

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Influencers, affiliates, brands, and agencies flocked to URLgenius in 2023 due to their patent-protected (Patent No. US 9742661B2), privacy-focused, no-SDK approach that simplifies the link-building process, removes the friction for the end user, and provides detailed attribution insights to fuel growth.

Continue Reading

"We started URLgenius because we understood the friction for end users. A consumer clicks on a link from a social post only to be dropped into a broken conversion experience," said Brian Klais, CEO & founder of URLgenius. "We knew if we reduced the complexity for marketers and creators of managing hundreds or thousands of links while providing a reliable and privacy-safe infrastructure, the market would respond positively."

Driven by the expanding global creator economy, expected to be $480B by 2027, the increased time spent on mobile devices, and URLgenius' ability to provide quick and reliable performance increases, 2023 marked a significant milestone for the company. Last year URLgenius increased its active client roster by more than 440% YoY. 

"The URLgenius platform was fundamental to our growth and success in Q4," said John Baudino, of Being Caroline. "Beyond the straightforward onboarding process and great reporting, URLgenius links create seamless consumer experiences allowing us to focus on engagement and conversion. The URLgenius platform is central to our strategy for understanding and increasing measurable results from social media."

In response to the strong demand among affiliate marketers, agencies, and retailers, the company is exhibiting at Affiliate Summit West (ASW) at booth 538 in Las Vegas on January 15-17, 2024. ASW is the largest affiliate marketing event in the world, bringing together over 6,500 affiliates, advertisers, retailers, and technology suppliers.

Methodology: $1.3B in Q4 '23 Supported Commerce Revenue is based on URLgenius' proprietary traffic data and self-reported conversion data from the Q4 2023 client survey.

About URLgenius:

URLgenius is the premier, patent-protected global app-linking platform that empowers marketers and creators of all sizes to create fluid app-to-app linking experiences to enhance engagement, conversions, and affiliate commissions. Renowned for its innovative approach that foregoes the need for SDKs, URLgenius offers unparalleled reliability, speed, and flexibility, all while prioritizing privacy. Favored by leading content creators, agencies, and brands worldwide, URLgenius reduces the friction for the end user when linking to apps and websites from social media, and digital and traditional advertising. Connect with us on LinkedIn, learn best practices on our blog, and visit URLgenius.com.

Media Contact:
Cali Maxwell DaRe
Director of Communications
Elegant Disruption
[email protected]

