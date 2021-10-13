URLLC will be Hot, Despite a Momentary Freeze

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot off the press: Mobile Experts has just released their 2021 forecast for URLLC, and despite a delay due to the protocol freeze, the long-term outlook is warm for 5G URLLC connectivity.

Mobile Experts was expecting to see public development of early URLLC modules by this point in time, but the R&D remains in the lab as the standards are still uncertain and chipset tapeout has been delayed. But according to the new report, investment in Private 5G networks in the manufacturing and industrial environment is continuing, and some early ideas for factory automation are starting to reach a testing phase despite clear standards.

"Gaming, drones, utilities, manufacturing, and other industrial areas should drive device shipments into the range of 13 million units in 2031, with $8 billion of connectivity service revenue for operators," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden. "The market is taking off from zero today, but after 2025 we foresee rapidly accelerating market growth as Edge Computing matures and networks become more automated and easier to use."

Mobile Experts defines 5G URLLC as a wireless network format using 3GPP-based 5G NR, with either a radio latency requirement below 5 milliseconds, or a reliability requirement of 99.99% or higher.

"The URLLC market is enterprise driven, not consumer driven, so the market will not move quickly. That said, the premium revenue in this segment will make URLLC interesting as guaranteed low latency or high reliability could lead to 100x or higher premium in module or service pricing," commented Chief Analyst Joe Madden.

This report includes 17 charts and diagrams illustrating a complete high-level view of Ultra Reliable, Low Latency Communications. The 30-page report investigates wireless applications, including Industrial, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Mining, Drones, Medical, and Manufacturing. Subscribers receive the report, all extra resources, and access to the analysts behind the research.

