URO-1, Inc. Announces US Patent Issuance for Repris™ Bladder Injection System
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- URO-1, Inc., an emerging company that develops solutions for office procedures in urology and urogynecology today announced the issuance of US Patent, "Medical Injection Assemblies for OnabotulinumtoxinA Delivery and Methods of Use Thereof." The invention relates to the company's Repris™ Bladder Injection System. It can be used to inject onabotulinumtoxinA (BOTOX®) or an analog into the bladder wall to treat overactive bladder (OAB) in women.
Overactive bladder is a common condition that afflicts hundreds of millions worldwide. The most common symptom of OAB is a sudden and frequent urge to urinate that one cannot control. OAB is considered one of the most under-diagnosed conditions worldwide. Of the FDA estimate of 43 million Americans who suffer from OAB, only 38% are diagnosed. Of the estimated 200 million worldwide who suffer from OAB, only 30% are diagnosed. As many as 30% of men and 40% of women in the US experience symptoms of OAB.
A key element of the invention allows the physician to reach any target area of the bladder without causing significant patient discomfort. The company believes that this represents a fundamental platform with broad applicability, and in the longer range, will develop a family of minimally invasive treatment products for women and men's pelvic health based upon the technology.
