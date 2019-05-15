URO-1, Inc. Announces US Patent Issuance for Repris™ Bladder Injection System

Overactive bladder is a common condition that afflicts hundreds of millions worldwide. The most common symptom of OAB is a sudden and frequent urge to urinate that one cannot control. OAB is considered one of the most under-diagnosed conditions worldwide. Of the FDA estimate of 43 million Americans who suffer from OAB, only 38% are diagnosed. Of the estimated 200 million worldwide who suffer from OAB, only 30% are diagnosed. As many as 30% of men and 40% of women in the US experience symptoms of OAB.