UroCure Expands SUI Sling Portfolio with the Nationwide Launch of the ArcSP and ArcTO Slings

MINNEAPOLIS and ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UroCure and LiNA Medical USA are pleased to announce the nationwide launch of UroCure's two latest innovations of surgical solutions for female stress urinary incontinence: the ArcSP™ Suprapubic Sling System and the ArcTO™ Transobturator Sling System.

UroCure Arc Sling Systems Portfolio

These two additions complement the current UroCure ArcTV® Transvaginal Sling on the market. ArcSP will now provide a top-down, retropubic approach and ArcTO will accommodate surgeons that prefer an outside-in, transobturator approach. All three systems are based on AMS' best-in-class slings, while incorporating UroCure's laser cut sling with its patented stabilizing suture. The absorbable stabilizing suture is a key innovation of UroCure's sling designed to maintain its open pore structure and to protect the sling from deformation during placement, tensioning, and sheath removal.

John Nealon, CEO of UroCure, expressed his excitement about the transformative potential of ArcTO and ArcSP, stating, "At UroCure, our mission has always been to empower patients and physicians with innovative solutions. The nationwide launch of ArcTO and ArcSP represents a significant milestone in our commitment to expand our product offerings and offer cutting-edge solutions for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence."

UroCure's collaboration with LiNA Medical USA, further amplifies the reach and impact of these additional slings. Lars Melbye, President of LiNA Medical USA shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UroCure by introducing the ArcTO and ArcSP to the U.S. market nationwide. LiNA Medical USA has seen the immense value the ArcTV sling system adds for surgeons and their patients. Now offering three sling solutions will be an impactful offering nationwide."

For more information about UroCure's Arc sling systems portfolio, please visit UroCure's website https://urocure.com or contact LiNA Medical to connect with your local sales representative ([email protected], 855-546-2633).

About UroCure

UroCure is committed to improving the quality of life for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI). UroCure offers a portfolio of sling systems and differentiates itself with a patient-centered business model that actively solicits patient and physician feedback to ensure we achieve positive outcomes. For more information, visit: https://urocure.com/

About LiNA Medical USA

LiNA Medical USA specializes in selling innovative, minimally invasive devices in the fields of gynecology and urology. The company is dedicated to partnering with organizations that offer related products that improve the lives of patients and the healthcare professionals that treat them. For more information, visit: https://linamed.com

SOURCE LiNA Medical USA; UroCure