UroCure Expands SUI Sling Portfolio with the Nationwide Launch of the ArcSP and ArcTO Slings

News provided by

LiNA Medical USA; UroCure

25 Jan, 2024, 10:15 ET

MINNEAPOLIS and ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UroCure and LiNA Medical USA are pleased to announce the nationwide launch of UroCure's two latest innovations of surgical solutions for female stress urinary incontinence: the ArcSP Suprapubic Sling System and the ArcTO Transobturator Sling System.

Continue Reading
UroCure Arc Sling Systems Portfolio
UroCure Arc Sling Systems Portfolio
UroCure (PRNewsfoto/UroCure,LiNA Medical USA)
UroCure (PRNewsfoto/UroCure,LiNA Medical USA)

These two additions complement the current UroCure ArcTV® Transvaginal Sling on the market. ArcSP will now provide a top-down, retropubic approach and ArcTO will accommodate surgeons that prefer an outside-in, transobturator approach. All three systems are based on AMS' best-in-class slings, while incorporating UroCure's laser cut sling with its patented stabilizing suture. The absorbable stabilizing suture is a key innovation of UroCure's sling designed to maintain its open pore structure and to protect the sling from deformation during placement, tensioning, and sheath removal.

John Nealon, CEO of UroCure, expressed his excitement about the transformative potential of ArcTO and ArcSP, stating, "At UroCure, our mission has always been to empower patients and physicians with innovative solutions. The nationwide launch of ArcTO and ArcSP represents a significant milestone in our commitment to expand our product offerings and offer cutting-edge solutions for the treatment of stress urinary incontinence."

UroCure's collaboration with LiNA Medical USA, further amplifies the reach and impact of these additional slings. Lars Melbye, President of LiNA Medical USA shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with UroCure by introducing the ArcTO and ArcSP to the U.S. market nationwide. LiNA Medical USA has seen the immense value the ArcTV sling system adds for surgeons and their patients. Now offering three sling solutions will be an impactful offering nationwide."

For more information about UroCure's Arc sling systems portfolio, please visit UroCure's website https://urocure.com or contact LiNA Medical to connect with your local sales representative ([email protected], 855-546-2633).

About UroCure

UroCure is committed to improving the quality of life for women suffering from stress urinary incontinence (SUI). UroCure offers a portfolio of sling systems and differentiates itself with a patient-centered business model that actively solicits patient and physician feedback to ensure we achieve positive outcomes. For more information, visit: https://urocure.com/ 

About LiNA Medical USA

LiNA Medical USA specializes in selling innovative, minimally invasive devices in the fields of gynecology and urology. The company is dedicated to partnering with organizations that offer related products that improve the lives of patients and the healthcare professionals that treat them. For more information, visit: https://linamed.com

SOURCE LiNA Medical USA; UroCure

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.