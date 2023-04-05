UroDev Medical Appoints Dean Briesemeister as CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UroDev Medical, a medical device company working to improve the quality of life for people who suffer from neurogenic bladder and chronic urinary retention, has appointed medical device executive Dean Briesemeister as chief executive officer.

Briesemeister has more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry. During that time, he has been responsible for building and leading cross-functional teams, commercializing multiple products, conducting extensive diligence on acquisition targets, and determining the market size of innovative technologies.

"We went through a lengthy search process to find someone with Dean's background to navigate the current company and market complexities, while building on the near-term future for UroDev Medical," says Tim Lenihan, UroDev Medical board chair. "Dean's broad skill set is exactly what we need as we move into the next phase of clinical and market development for the Connected™ Catheter System. We are excited to move forward with Dean at the helm."

Briesemeister comes to UroDev Medical from Heraeus Medevio, where he was responsible for building the finished device organization, and acted as chief operating officer for a wound care company acquired by Heraeus. His background includes consulting at McKinsey & Company, forming and leading a marketing team at Boston Scientific, and time as a partner at Dymedex, a medtech market development consulting firm. He holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the University of Minnesota and earned his Master of Business Administration from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth.

About UroDev Medical

UroDev Medical is a clinical-stage, venture-backed medical device company developing the Connected™ Catheter System, a device designed to improve the quality of life for men suffering from neurogenic bladder and chronic urinary retention. The Connected Catheter is a wirelessly controlled bladder management system that is fully internal to the body and may be used for up to seven days. The catheter tip incorporates a magnetic valve pump, which opens and closes via remote control. It allows men to empty their bladders comfortably and conveniently without requiring intermittent catheterization or an external bag attached to the body to collect urine. The Connected Catheter System is an Investigational Device. Limited by Federal (United States) law to investigational use. For more information, visit www.urodevmedical.com.

Media Contact

Hyedi Nelson

Bellmont Partners

[email protected]

(651) 757-7054

SOURCE UroDev Medical