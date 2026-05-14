Urologic Health Announces $11 Million Seed Financing to Advance Non-Invasive Bladder Function Monitoring

Non-invasive platform delivers catheter-free urodynamic testing, converting bladder activity into clinically meaningful diagnostic data

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and OR YEHUDA, Israel, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urologic Health Inc., a medical device company pioneering non-invasive urodynamics, today announced the successful closing of an $11 million seed financing round led by an undisclosed strategic investor, with participation from Edge Medical Ventures, SHD Partners, Longevity Venture Partners, and additional healthcare-focused investors. The funding will support the company's clinical validation, FDA 510(k) regulatory pathway, and initial U.S. commercialization efforts.

Bladder dysfunction conditions, including overactive bladder, urinary retention, incontinence, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), affect hundreds of millions of people worldwide, often requiring ongoing clinical assessment. Current diagnostic tools remain constrained by their high invasiveness and discomfort, which often leads patients to defer or avoid necessary assessments. Urologic Health's non-invasive niu™ System is the first and only system designed to close that gap by delivering comprehensive bladder function data without any catheterization, supporting routine, repeatable assessment and longitudinal monitoring of bladder function.

"Invasive urodynamics remains one of the most significant barriers in modern urological care," said Adam Yaacov, Co-founder and CEO of Urologic Health. "While treatment options have evolved considerably, the invasive diagnostic process continues to present challenges for patients. Urologic aims to make bladder function assessment easier for clinicians to perform, painless for patients to undergo, and more informative for longitudinal decision-making."

Urologic Health has completed early feasibility studies demonstrating that the niu System can capture clinically meaningful bladder activity non-invasively. The company plans to use the new financing to advance clinical validation, continue product and manufacturing development, and establish its headquarters in Jersey City, NJ, in preparation for initial U.S. market entry.

"Urologic Health was established through our unique venture creation model, which works together with strategic industry partners to identify needs and address them by bringing together talented entrepreneurs to build high-potential medical device companies," said Shai Policker, Managing Partner of Edge Medical Ventures and chairman of Urologic's board. "By combining exceptional engineering talent in Israel with Edge's operational support, we are able to help companies like Urologic Health move faster through clinical validation, regulatory execution, and early market entry in the United States."

About Urologic Health

Urologic Health is a medical device company developing non-invasive diagnostic technology for bladder function assessment. Its niu™ System is designed to capture bladder activity as clinically meaningful diagnostic data without catheterization, supporting more routine and repeatable urodynamic assessment. The company was co-founded by Adam Yaacov and Dr. Noam Omer, who bring expertise in developing innovative medical technologies that advance healthcare through AI-driven insights and data-centric clinical solutions. Urologic Health was founded and incubated at the MEDX Xelerator venture studio (now EdgeLabs) and operates as part of the Edge Medical Ventures portfolio, with operations in the United States and Israel.

The niu™ System is not yet approved for sale in the United States and is currently limited to investigational use.

For more information, visit https://www.urologic.health/.

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SOURCE Urologic Health Inc.