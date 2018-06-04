Urology Associates Medical Group Offers GAINSWave® in California

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Philip Weintraub, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Urology Associates Medical Group is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 2601 West Alameda, Suite 416, Burbank, Ca 91505, USA.

Urology Associates Medical is the longest running Urology practice in the San Fernando Valley having been founded in 1946. The practice is located in Burbank, California adjacent to Provident Saint Joseph Medical Center and provides the full range of Urologic care to both male and female patients. Conditions that we treat include prostate enlargement, urologic cancers (prostate, kidney, bladder, and testicle), sexual dysfunction, hormone replacement, stone disease, vasectomy and female urologic problems.

We utilize the latest technology including the DaVinci robot, Gainswave, Urolift, Rezum and Interstim sacral neuromodulation. We treat the largest number of patients with Peyronie's disease in the western United States. Our emeritus partner, Dr. Martin Gelbard, has been a pioneer in the treatment of Peyronies. We performed the basic research that helped the recent medication, Xiaflex, receive FDA approval for the treatment of this condition. Dr. Gelbard also developed a widely utilized surgical procedure for Peyronie's and, to date, we have surgically corrected more than 500 men with this condition.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urology-associates-medical-group-offers-gainswave-in-california-300659263.html

SOURCE GAINSWave