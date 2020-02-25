Urology Care Foundation Announces Addition To Board Of Directors

The Urology Care Foundation, the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, strives to improve patients' lives and advance urologic research and education through its work with patients, caregivers, family providers, researchers, other health care professionals and the general public. The Foundation's Board of Directors' governance structure includes public directors, AUA member urologists, the AUA's treasurer and the president.

"On behalf of the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Clayman to the Board," said Dr. Harris M. Nagler, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "As a highly respected doctor in the field of urology with valuable leadership experience, we look forward to Dr. Clayman's expertise and assistance with advancing the mission of the Foundation."

Dr. Clayman is a Distinguished Professor of Urology in the Department of Urology at UC Irvine and occupies an endowed Chair in Endourology. In 1990, Clayman and his associates performed the world's first laparoscopic removal of a kidney for a tumor, as well as the first laparoscopic removal of a kidney and ureter to treat cancer. He is a co-founder of the Endourology Society and continues to serve as co-editor of the Journal of Endourology. Dr. Clayman has an active clinical practice in urolithiasis and co-directs the endourology research laboratory and endourology fellowship program at UC Irvine. He is often fully immersed in his research and clinical work to improve patient care throughout the world and is passionate about making a difference in patients' lives, and enjoys the opportunity to work closely with residents, fellows and students.

In 2016, he published a book regarding academic leadership entitled, "The Compleat Dean" which has sold over 1,000 copies. He holds 13 patents on devices/instruments used in minimally invasive surgery and has published over 440 peer reviewed manuscripts. Dr. Clayman is a graduate of Grinnell College and the University of California - San Diego, School of Medicine. Following his residency in Urology at the University of Minnesota, he completed an AUA research scholarship at the University of Texas – Southwestern. Dr. Clayman has been recognized as an International Honorary Member by the Japan Society for Endoscopic Surgery (JSES). He's received an award from the Society of International Urology, he's the recipient of the St. Paul's Medal from the British Association of Urological Surgeons and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Colegio Mexicano de Urologica Nacional A.C. He has also received the Hugh Hampton Young and the Ramon Guiteras awards from the American Urological Association.

For more information on the Urology Care Foundation Board of Directors, visit: https://urologyhealth.org/about-us/leadership

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Contact: Taylor Titus, AUA

410-689-4080, ttitus@auanet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association and Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.urologyhealth.org

