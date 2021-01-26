Urology Care Foundation Announces Inaugural 2021 Humanitarian Recognition Award Recipient

Dr. deVries embarked on her first surgical mission to Honduras in 1992 where she recognized the urgent need to treat men, women and children in low resource areas, as well as to expand physician training opportunities within the same regions. This led to her establishing International Volunteers in Urology (IVU) in 1995, which organizes more than twenty educational and surgical training trips across the globe each year.

"We are honored to present Dr. deVries with the inaugural Urology Care Foundation Humanitarian Recognition Award," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "She has dedicated an extraordinary career to improving the care of others around the world. Because of Dr. deVries, the science and delivery of quality urologic surgery has been significantly advanced on a global scale for the benefit of countless patients."

Dr. deVries has been recognized as a leader in the advancement of global surgical care for many years. She was the founding director of the University of Utah Center for Global Surgery, which was one of the first academic global surgery programs in the United States. Additionally, she collaborates with the Consortium of Universities for Global Health and works with the Association of Academic Global Surgery and American College of Surgeons as part of their giving back programs.

The Foundation's Humanitarian Recognition Award aims to acknowledge, on an annual basis, an individual, or individuals, for their demonstrated commitment to improving access to quality urologic health care in underserved communities and populations. Consideration is given to the nature and scope of contributions; frequency and duration of programs; positive changes or results to communities, facilities or programs; and contributions toward sustainability in impoverished areas either within or outside of the United States.

Dr. deVries will be recognized at the American Urological Association's Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada in September 2021.

Deeply moved by the number of nominations received highlighting the incredible humanitarian work being done within the urology and broader medical community, the Urology Care Foundation will be sharing impressive and touching contributions of all the nominees in a new Humanitarian Heroes in Urology podcast series.

For the complete list of award nominees and additional information on UCF's global humanitarian efforts, please visit: UrologyHealth.org/Humanitarian.

