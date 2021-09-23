Urology Care Foundation Announces Recipient of the 2021 Rising Stars in Urology Research Award

The Rising Stars in Urology Research Award program was established in 2005 to encourage recipients to contribute to urology as both surgical specialists and scientists investigating causes, prevention, treatment and cures that will improve patients' lives. The award program provides up to five years of supplemental salary support up to $200,000 to urologists who have successfully competed for career development awards from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) or other major funding organizations.

"For more than 15 years, the Urology Care Foundation has supported the careers of talented surgeon scientists allowing them to successfully transition to independent investigators and establish their research careers through the Rising Stars in Urology Research Award," said Steven Kaplan, MD, AUA Research Chair. "Dr. Ackerman is an ideal candidate for this award. We are excited to see the outcomes of her research."

Focusing on the roles urinary microbes (the "urobiome") play in the lower urinary tract, Dr. Ackerman will examine urinary bacterial and fungal communities in different types of voiding dysfunction to identify patterns in the urobiome associated with specific lower urinary tract symptoms. Her studies will include an exploration of the co-occurring patterns of urinary inflammation, as well as an investigation of human genes that may confer an increased risk of disease. It will also help to explore the molecular mechanisms underlying different forms of voiding dysfunction to aid in the future development of new management and therapeutic approaches. She is mentored by David M. Underhill, PhD and Jennifer T. Anger, MD, MPH.

Dr. Ackerman earned her PhD in immunology and MD at Yale University. She completed her residency in urology and fellowship in pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery at the University of California, Los Angeles.

For more information on the 2021 Rising Stars in Urology Research Award, visit: https://www.auanet.org/research/research-funding/aua-funding/rising-stars-in-urology-research-awards

