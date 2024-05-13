Urology Devices Market size is set to grow by USD 14103.27 million from 2023-2027, increasing prevalence of urological diseases to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The global urology devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 14103.27 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urology Devices Market 2023-2027

Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 14103.27 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Key companies profiled Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Cook Group Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, and Urotech Devices

Market Driver

The urology devices market has witnessed significant advancements, driven by technology's continuous improvement. Notable developments include Teleflex's acquisition of NeoTract and the introduction of the UroLift system for minimally invasive BPH treatment. This novel approach preserves sexual function, contrasting traditional TURP methods linked to ejaculation issues and ED. Key industry sectors include urological disorders, consumables, urodynamic systems, and urology robotic systems, among others. Companies like Olympus, Medtronic, and Teleflex dominate this field, offering solutions for various urological conditions, kidney disorders, and urological surgeries.

Market Challenges

Urology devices, including ureteroscopes from companies like Medtronic and Monarch, are essential in managing various urological conditions such as dialysis, urethral malignancies, end-stage renal diseases, urinary incontinence, and urolithiasis. However, the risk of infection transmission due to reuse and the need for repair and replacement, driven by the fragility of conventional fiber-optic ureteroscopes, contribute to significant costs.

Key market segments include dialysis centers, laboratories, hospitals, MIS robotic systems, and urological disease treatment centers. Other relevant keywords are urinary stones, endoscopes, insufflators, endoscopy, technology, minimally invasive surgery, robotic surgery, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and product recalls.

Segment Overview

This urology devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Kidney failure treatment devices

1.2 UI management devices

1.3 BPH treatment devices

1.4 Urolithiasis treatment devices

1.5 Other End-user 2.1 Hospitals and ASCs

2.2 Dialysis centers

2.3 Homecare and clinics Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Kidney failure treatment devices- The Urology Devices Market encompasses advanced Technology solutions for Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) and Robotic Surgery, catering to various Urological disorders. Key players, such as Cardinal Health, Intuitive Surgical, and Medtronic, dominate the market with their innovative Urology devices. These include consumables for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatments, Urodynamic systems, and Urology robotic systems. MIS robotic systems, like the Monarch platform from Medtronic, enable precise and effective Urological surgeries for conditions such as kidney stones, Bladder cancer, Prostate cancer, and Chronic kidney diseases. Teleflex Incorporated and Olympus also contribute significantly with their offerings in the field of dialysis devices and single-use cystoscopes. Urological disorders, including Kidney disorders and Dialysis devices, are a significant focus for market growth. End-stage diseases like Urethral malignancies and Urolithiasis require specialized treatments, driving the demand for advanced Urological devices. Ambulatory Services, Laboratories, and Hospitals continue to be key end-users, ensuring a steady market for these solutions. The market further expands to include Telemedicine and Telehealth services, enabling remote consultations and monitoring for patients with Chronic kidney diseases and Urinary incontinence. The integration of Technology in Urology devices continues to revolutionize the industry, offering improved patient outcomes and enhanced efficiency.

Research Analysis

The Urology Devices Market encompasses a range of advanced technologies designed for the diagnosis and treatment of various Urological Disorders. Key products in this market include Urodynamic Systems, Urology Robotic Systems, Cystoscopes, and Ureteroscopes. These devices play a crucial role in managing conditions such as Kidney Stones, Bladder Cancer, Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-Stage Renal Diseases, Urinary Incontinence, and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). Innovations in Urology Devices Market continue to drive Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) and Robotic Surgery, which offer several advantages over traditional open surgeries. Robotic Systems, Insufflators, and Endoscopy equipment are integral components of these advanced surgical procedures. Technological advancements in Urology Devices Market contribute significantly to improving patient outcomes and quality of life. Disease management for conditions like Kidney Stones, Bladder Cancer, and Urinary Incontinence is enhanced through the use of these advanced devices in Hospitals. In summary, the Urology Devices Market is a dynamic and evolving sector that offers innovative solutions for managing Urological Diseases and conditions, including Chronic Kidney Diseases, End-Stage Renal Diseases, and BPH.

Market Research Overview

The Urology Devices Market encompasses a range of diagnostic and therapeutic tools used in the treatment of urological disorders. These devices include urethral catheters, lithotripsers, cystoscopes, and urological robots. Urology devices are essential in diagnosing and managing conditions such as urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and prostate cancer. The market for these devices is driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of urological disorders, and advancements in technology. Endoscopic procedures, minimally invasive surgeries, and robotic-assisted surgeries are gaining popularity due to their benefits in terms of reduced recovery time and improved patient outcomes. The global urology devices market is projected to grow significantly in the coming years, with key players focusing on innovation and product development to meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients. Key technologies such as telemedicine and artificial intelligence are also expected to transform the urology devices market in the future.

