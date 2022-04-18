Urology Devices Market Size to Grow by USD 14.70 Bn | 37% of the growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Vendor Insights

Urology Devices Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

B Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Boston Scientific Corp.

Coloplast Corp.

Cook Group Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

and Co. KG Medtronic Plc

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

Olympus Corp.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Siemens AG

Stryker Corp.

SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd.

Teleflex Inc.

Urologix LLC

Urotech Devices

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 37% of the market's growth. In North America, the primary markets for urological devices are the United States and Canada. The market in this region would grow at a slower rate than the market in Asia.

Over the forecast period, the development of technologically sophisticated goods will aid the expansion of the urological devices market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Urology Devices Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The kidney failure treatment devices sector will gain considerable market share in urological devices. Treatment times were cut in half thanks to modern dialysis procedures such as computerized hemodialysis equipment with greater monitoring and safety measures. In comparison to hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis has a small market share in the global renal failure treatment devices market.

Individuals are, however, increasingly accepting peritoneal dialysis as part of their treatment regimen, which is projected to drive the worldwide peritoneal dialysis market forward during the forecast period. As a result, market growth is likely to be fueled by rising demand for peritoneal dialysis equipment in emerging nations over the forecast period.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the urology devices market is the rising prevalence of urological illnesses. Another trend contributing to market expansion is the emergence of novel technologies. However, one of the factors impeding the growth of the urological devices market is the limitations and risk factors associated with them.

Urology Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 14.70 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Cook Group Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Intuitive Surgical Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, and Urotech Devices Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Kidney failure treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Kidney failure treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Kidney failure treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Kidney failure treatment devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Kidney failure treatment devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 UI management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on UI management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on UI management devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on UI management devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on UI management devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 BPH treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on BPH treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BPH treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on BPH treatment devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on BPH treatment devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Urolithiasis treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Urolithiasis treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Urolithiasis treatment devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Urolithiasis treatment devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Urolithiasis treatment devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Other urology devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Other urology devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Other urology devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Other urology devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Other urology devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 B Braun Melsungen AG

Braun Melsungen AG Exhibit 100: B Braun Melsungen AG - Overview



Exhibit 101: B Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 102: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key news



Exhibit 103: B Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: B Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.5 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 105: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 108: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 110: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 113: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Coloplast Corp.

Exhibit 115: Coloplast Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Coloplast Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Coloplast Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 118: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Exhibit 121: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 122: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 124: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG

and Co. KG Exhibit 126: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Overview

and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 127: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Product / Service

and Co. KG - Product / Service

Exhibit 128: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key news

and Co. KG - Key news

Exhibit 129: KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.11 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 130: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 131: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 133: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Olympus Corp.

Exhibit 135: Olympus Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 136: Olympus Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: Olympus Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 138: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 140: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 141: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 142: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 143: Research methodology



Exhibit 144: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 145: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 146: List of abbreviations

