Urology Devices Market to grow by USD 14.10 billion from 2022-2027 | North America to account for 37% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The urology devices market size is expected to grow by USD 14.10 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented by Application (Kidney failure treatment devices, UI management devices, BPH treatment devices, Urolithiasis treatment devices, and Others), End-user (Hospitals and ASCs, Dialysis centers, and Homecare and clinics), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urology Devices Market 2023-2027

The presence of several market players such as Fresenius Medical Care, Olympus Corporation, C. R. Bard, and Boston Scientific drives the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, there is an increasing focus by market players on improving their product lines and reorganizing their sales force to increase market penetration in the Americas. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the urology devices market in North America during the forecast period.

Company Profile:

Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., B.Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast AS, Cook Group Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Urotech Devices

Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt.Ltd.: The company offers urology devices for the treatment of Urolithiasis and BPH.

Urology Devices Market: Segmentation Analysis

The kidney failure treatment devices sector will gain considerable market share in urological devices. Treatment times were cut in half thanks to modern dialysis procedures such as computerized hemodialysis equipment with greater monitoring and safety measures. In comparison to hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis has a small market share in the global renal failure treatment devices market.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Urology Devices Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

Increasing prevalence of urological diseases

Increasing demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries

Increasing geriatric population

The increasing geriatric population drives the urology devices market. There is an increase in average life expectancy, which leads to the growing geriatric population, and according to the United Nations, in 2020, there were an estimated 727 million people aged 65 years or over worldwide. It is expected to be more than double by 2050, estimated to be over 1.5 billion people. Furthermore, the high prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity in the older population fuels the risk of developing CKD and other urology diseases. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the urology devices market during the forecast period.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the urology devices market.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

