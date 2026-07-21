Urology Health launches first-of-its-kind hybrid platform to address urologic care gaps

New virtual-first approach helps millions get faster, easier treatment for common conditions.

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology Health, a new organization focused on improving care for people with bladder, urinary and pelvic health conditions, today announced the launch of its telehealth platform. The platform is designed to expand access to care for the more than 100 million Americans affected by overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence (UI) and other lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS).

The company is led by Stuart Hart, MD, a board-certified urogynecologist with more than 25 years of clinical experience and over 10 years as a medtech executive, and chief clinical officer Diane K. Newman, DNP, an internationally recognized clinician and educator with more than 35 years of experience as a university faculty member in urology.

OAB alone affects 43 million U.S. adults, according to a disease-specific cost analysis published by AJMC, while UI affects 94 million, according to estimates from the National Association for Continence. "With an estimated 30% overlap between the two conditions, they represent a combined population of more than 100 million individuals," says Dr. Hart. "Despite how common these conditions are, access to specialized care remains severely limited. I created Urology Health to make urology and pelvic health care more accessible to people who need it. We are initially serving women with bladder health conditions, with plans to expand our services to men in the future."

Urologic conditions are among the most expensive healthcare issues in the United States, accounting for more than $100 billion in annual healthcare costs, according to the National Association for Continence. Patients face significant challenges, including:

Limited access to specialists: More than 60% of U.S. counties, according to the American Urological Association's 2025 Annual Census, and 98.7% of ZIP codes, according to a 2024 study published in Urogynecology, do not have a practicing urologist or urogynecologist.

Delays and fragmented care: Patients may face long wait times and struggle to navigate multiple appointments, specialists and treatment options.

Effects on health and daily life: Bladder and urinary conditions can interfere with work, sleep, exercise, travel and social activities. They may also increase the risk of falls, infections and preventable hospital visits.

Urology Health is the first organization in the field of urology to offer a value-based hybrid care model that combines telehealth services led by bladder-health experts with the direct delivery of first- and second-line therapies, an approach not typically offered together. This coordinated, step-by-step approach is one of the most effective ways to achieve meaningful results for patients.

The platform also includes an AI-supported clinical decision support (CDS) system. The system considers medical research, established treatment guidelines, a patient's health history and diagnostic information to help the clinical team develop an individualized care plan. Clinical decisions remain under the oversight of qualified healthcare professionals.

"Our hybrid-care model was designed to make high-quality urology care easier to access," said Newman. "We begin with conservative, nonsurgical treatments and recommend medication or referral for other treatments, like surgery, only when clinically appropriate. This step-by-step approach is not always followed in routine care, and we want to help change that."

Urology Health patients receive comprehensive support to improve health outcomes and quality of life while reducing unnecessary healthcare costs, without compromising the patient experience.

Urology Health currently accepts female adult patients in Florida and Pennsylvania. The telehealth practice plans to expand to additional states and offer care to both men and women in the future. It also accepts many major insurance plans, helping make expert urology and pelvic health care more accessible and affordable. For patients without insurance, Urology Health offers a variety of payment plans, including HSA and FSA options. To learn more, view accepted insurance plans or sign up for care, visit https://www.urologyhealth.com/.

About Urology Health

Urology Health is a data-driven, hybrid urology care platform transforming access and outcomes for more than 100 million Americans living with overactive bladder (OAB), urinary incontinence (UI) and related conditions. These chronic disorders represent one of the most underserved and costly areas of U.S. healthcare.

Founded by nationally recognized leaders in urology and healthcare innovation, Urology Health combines AI-powered clinical decision support with evidence-based treatment pathways and a value-based telehealth model. The platform coordinates first- and second-line therapies within a single integrated system, improving access, reducing unnecessary testing and lowering the total cost of care.

SOURCE Urology Health