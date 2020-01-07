Urology Lasers Market Size Worth $1.4 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urology lasers market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rise in the number of patients suffering from urinary calculi, and technological advancements in urology lasers is anticipated to boost the market growth.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) segment dominated the market in 2018 owing to the increasing prevalence of BPH in men and rise in demand for minimally invasive surgeries

The thulium system segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it is a safe and highly effective system in terms of tissue resection speed and preventing blood loss

North America dominated the overall market with the highest revenue share in 2018 owing to the increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urolithiasis and BPH coupled with growing awareness of this treatment in the region

Key players in the urology lasers market are introducing innovative and technologically enhanced products to gain competitive advantage in the industry. For instance, in 2017, Lumenis launched Moses Holmium Technology to reduce retropulsion during lithotripsy procedure. It is designed to minimize ureteric as well as bladder stone migration. It reduces stone retropulsion and, in turn, stone migration, leading to a more efficient treatment and greater physician control over the procedure.

The demand for lasers in urology is rising due to the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries as these procedures reduce morbidity, dysfunction, and have the ability to ablate prostate tissue with minimal hemorrhage or bleeding. They also offer advantages such as quicker recovery from surgery, lower risk of bleeding, and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time, sometimes even eliminating the need for bladder catheterization completely. These procedures are also characterized by more stable outcomes and lower number of reoperations. Lasers are used for the treatment of various urological disorders such as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) and urolithiasis. According to the American Urological Association, around 8.8% of the U.S. population are affected by urinary stones. Thus, increasing prevalence of urological disorders such as urolithiasis, nephrolithiasis, and BPH are also contributing toward market growth.

With equipment advancement, better understanding of urologists' needs on the part of producers, and growing experience of operators, these treatments are a favorable alternative to traditional surgical procedures. Technological advancements in urology lasers have expanded the portfolio for the types used in various surgeries, including urologic operations. For instance, holmium (Ho:YAG) lithotripters were traditionally used with two parameters, pulse frequency and pulse energy, to define the duration of lithotripsy. With technological advancements, high-powered high-frequency long-pulse Ho:YAG lithotripters are now available. These enable ultra-high pulse frequencies (up to 80 Hz), further speeding up the dusting lithotripsy procedure.

