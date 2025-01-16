Urology of Virginia Announces the Opening of New Interventional Radiology Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Urology of Virginia is proud to announce the opening of our state-of-the-art Interventional Radiology Department, a milestone in our commitment to providing comprehensive and innovative care to our patients. This addition expands our services, offering advanced, minimally invasive treatments for a variety of urological conditions opening in January, 2025.

Interventional radiology is a specialized medical field that uses imaging technology to allow for targeted treatments that reduce recovery time, minimize risks, and improve patient outcomes. While numerous conditions are treated by Interventional Radiologists, Urology of Virginia is excited to bring large-scale availability of Prostate Artery Embolization (PAE) to Hampton Roads, which is an emerging treatment option for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) that offers significant improvements with negligible down time or side effects.

"The launch of our Interventional Radiology Department is an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver cutting-edge, patient-centered care," said Dr. Joshua Langston, Managing Partner and CEO at Urology of Virginia. "Patients now have access to the latest minimally invasive techniques to address their urological needs in a way that is both efficient and effective."

The new department is staffed by a highly trained Interventional Radiologist with specialty training in Urological procedures who will collaborate closely with Urologists to ensure personalized, coordinated care. By combining the expertise of both specialties, we aim to provide our patients with the highest level of treatment tailored to their specific conditions.

For more information about our Interventional Radiology Department and the services we provide, please visit www.urologyofva.net or for an appointment contact us at 757-785-0701.

About Urology of Virginia Community based and globally renowned, Urology of Virginia has been a leader in urological care for over 100 years, providing comprehensive services to their patients. With a focus on innovative treatments, cutting-edge technology, and compassionate care, they are dedicated to improving the lives of our patients.

SOURCE Urology of Virginia