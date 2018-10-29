Urology of Virginia Welcomes New CEO

"Healthcare today requires that we provide low cost, high quality, customer-centric healthcare. Chris's experience will be invaluable to build upon our 100-year history of doing just that," said Dr. Michael Fabrizio, President of Urology of Virginia. "Chris is a proven leader with remarkable organizational and analytical skills and a business vision for growth and medical innovation."

Said newly appointed CEO Chris Ennis,"I am honored to join Urology of Virginia and help build upon the proven heritage of such a well-recognized organization in the Region. I look forward to partnering with Dr. Fabrizio and working with world-class physicians, compassionate clinicians and devoted staff to lead Urology of Virginia into the future."



CEO Ennis is graduate of Towson University where he received his BS in Psychology, and earned his MS in Business and Healthcare Administration from the University of Maryland. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the Association of Academic Surgical Administrators.

About Urology of Virginia: The clinical care team at Urology of Virginia consists of 33 board certified sub specialist urologists, most of whom are fellowship trained, nationally recognized, awarded and published. Urology of Virginia (UVA) has provided comprehensive and quality urological care to patients from the area within and globally, for over 100 years. To learn more about Urology of Virginia and its service offerings, please visit urologyofva.net.

SOURCE Urology of Virginia

Related Links

http://www.urologyofva.net

