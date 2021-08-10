Urology Times® Announces the Addition of Five Partners to Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) Program

The SAP program cultivates a community of medical institutions to foster collaboration among trusted peers. Tweet this

The new partners are:

The American Association of Clinical Urologists (AACU) , an organization dedicated to developing and advancing health policy education as it affects urologic practice to preserve and promote the professional autonomy of its members and support the highest quality care for patients.

, an organization dedicated to developing and advancing health policy education as it affects urologic practice to preserve and promote the professional autonomy of its members and support the highest quality care for patients. Pontchartrain Cancer Center , a community oncology center in southeast Louisiana that offers highly advanced treatments options, including multispecialty infusion and a Hot Lab for radiopharmaceuticals and industry-leading clinical trials.

, a community oncology center in southeast that offers highly advanced treatments options, including multispecialty infusion and a Hot Lab for radiopharmaceuticals and industry-leading clinical trials. UCSF Health , one of the top 10 urology hospitals in the nation committed to providing quality urologic care, innovative research programs, and an outstanding education for future leaders in the field. UCSF Health consists of team of talented and compassionate clinicians, scientists, and educators are dedicated to innovation, education, and cutting-edge urologic clinical care. With multiple locations throughout California , UCSF Health offers diagnosis and treatment for benign and malignant urologic conditions either in person or via telehealth.

, one of the top 10 urology hospitals in the nation committed to providing quality urologic care, innovative research programs, and an outstanding education for future leaders in the field. UCSF Health consists of team of talented and compassionate clinicians, scientists, and educators are dedicated to innovation, education, and cutting-edge urologic clinical care. With multiple locations throughout , UCSF Health offers diagnosis and treatment for benign and malignant urologic conditions either in person or via telehealth. Urology Associates P.C. serves Middle Tennessee with over 20 board-certified urologists and 12 advanced practice providers, providing urological care to both men and women in 10 locations. Committed to innovating and integrating advanced technology, the practice provides unique treatment options and specialized care for patients.

serves Middle Tennessee with over 20 board-certified urologists and 12 advanced practice providers, providing urological care to both men and women in 10 locations. Committed to innovating and integrating advanced technology, the practice provides unique treatment options and specialized care for patients. Yale Urology; The Department of Urology at Yale School of Medicine and Yale New Haven Hospital is a leader in patient care, research, and education. As one of the largest urology departments in the Northeast, Yale Urology provides comprehensive, patient-centric urologic care across Connecticut , Rhode Island , and into Westchester County, New York .

The SAP program cultivates a community of advocacy groups, medical associations, and medical institutions to foster collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the ultimate benefit of patients and their families.

For a full list of Urology Times® SAP partners, click here.

About Urology Times®

Urology Times® is the leading multimedia resource for urologists and allied health professionals. The No. 1 read publication reaching the full spectrum of specialists treating urologic disorders, Urology Times® keeps urologists up to date so they can provide better patient care while running a more efficient practice. Urology Times® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

Urology Times® Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-250-4356

[email protected]

SOURCE Urology Times

Related Links

https://www.urologytimes.com

