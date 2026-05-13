UroMems Raises $60 Million Strategic Investment from U.S.-Based Ajax Health Fund I

Capital will continue funding pivotal clinical trials and commercial launch preparation of the UroActive® System, the first smart automated implant to treat stress urinary incontinence

GRENOBLE, France and MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UroMems, a global company developing innovative, implantable mechatronics technology to treat stress urinary incontinence (SUI), today announced it has raised a $60 million strategic investment, the largest fundraising round to date for the company. Ajax Health Fund I1 financed the entire round, with capital continuing to support large-scale pivotal clinical trials of the UroActive® implant in the U.S. and France. The resulting data will pave the way for regulatory submission in multiple countries. UroActive is the first smart automated artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) to treat SUI.

"We're excited to fund this pivotal round for UroMems and apply our approach of partnering with potential industry leaders to help build and scale innovative medtech organizations," said David Beylik, partner at Ajax Health. "Combining our industry experience and capital with the UroMems team, we believe that the UroActive smart implant has the potential to become the standard of care for SUI treatment."

The financing will support UroMems through the completion of its ongoing SOPHIA2 clinical trial of the UroActive smart implant in 21 U.S. and French investigational centers in preparation for regulatory submission to both the U.S. and European markets.

The latest investment builds upon the momentum of a $47 million Series C financing completed in June 2024, led by Crédit Mutuel Innovation with participation from the European Innovation Council and existing investors Wellington Partners, Bpifrance, Supernova Invest, Hil-Invent, b-to-v Partners and Financière Arbevel.

"As existing investors, we're thrilled to welcome Ajax Health Fund I to this round," said Philippe Boucheron, deputy chief of life sciences investments for Bpifrance. "Based on strong early clinical study results and unprecedented interest from physicians, we've always known that the UroActive System has significant potential to improve patients' lives and disrupt the market."

"Ajax Health brings additional operating experience as UroActive enters its next stage, and we look forward to working together to support it through approval and commercialization," said Johannes Fischer, partner at Wellington Partners.

UroActive is the first smart active implant that treats SUI, powered by a MyoElectroMechanical System (MEMS). This innovative system is placed around the urethral duct and is controlled based on the patient's activity, without the need for manual adjustments, intending to provide patients with ease of use and a better quality of life than current options. UroMems has successfully surpassed critical milestones in research and development, clinical outcomes and building the organization.

"Ajax Health Fund I's support strengthens our position as we approach the pivotal points of FDA PMA submission and commercialization, and we're grateful for their investment, partnership and confidence in UroActive," said Hamid Lamraoui, co-founder and chief executive officer of UroMems. "I believe UroActive will be a game-changer in treating patients suffering from SUI, and we are now one step closer to achieving our shared vision of delivering on the significant unmet need for patients and physicians desperately seeking a better SUI treatment option."

David Beylik and Dr. Jeremy Durack are joining the UroMems board of directors, each bringing significant strategic expertise to the company. In addition to his partner role at Ajax Health, Beylik served as the founding chief operating officer of Ajax platform Maverix Medical. Prior to Ajax, he was an associate at Latham & Watkins LLP and a law clerk to Chief Justice John Roberts of the U.S. Supreme Court. Dr. Durack is a practicing interventional radiologist and both a partner and the senior vice president of medical affairs for Ajax Health. Prior to Ajax, he served as vice-chair of radiology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where his clinical practice and research focused extensively on minimally invasive urology procedures.

SUI, or involuntary urinary leakage, affects an estimated 40 million Americans and 90 million Europeans. SUI significantly impacts quality of life, as it can be debilitating, and often leads to depression, low self-esteem and social stigma.

About UroActive

The UroMems technology platform is protected by more than 200 granted patents and is designed to overcome the limitations of current solutions by optimizing safety and performance, patient experience and surgeon convenience. UroActive is the first active implantable electronic artificial urinary sphincter (AUS) that is being developed to compensate for sphincter insufficiency in patients, both men and women, with SUI. UroActive has not received marketing authorization from the FDA and is not available for sale in the United States or in the EU. For more information, please visit www.uromems.com.

About Ajax Health

Ajax Health is a U.S.-based private equity firm focused on the medical technology sector. Ajax specializes in forming scaled partnerships with commercial-stage medtech organizations to drive innovation and advance patient outcomes.

1 Ajax Health Fund I is a fund sponsored by ICONIQ and sub-advised by U.S.-based medtech-focused investment firm Ajax Health.

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SOURCE UroMems