UROS, Thundercomm to open IoT and 5G Innovation Center in Finland utilizing tech from Qualcomm Technologies

OULU, Finland, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UROS and Thundercomm Technology Co., Ltd. today announced they will jointly open a new Innovation Center at UROS headquarters in Oulu, Finland. This state-of-the-art facility utilizing IoT products and services from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, will allow various teams to collaborate and work together with UROS in a live environment to accelerate IoT and 5G technology creation and adaptation for real-world solutions.

Focusing on smart cities, wearables, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, drones, industrial IoT, fintech and automotive, the Innovation Center is targeted at startups, established companies (OEMs and ODMs) as well as universities as a place to promote IP generation and monetization of solutions with a quick-turn platform offering.

The Innovation Center is the first to be opened by Thundercomm in Europe and is a joint collaboration with UROS and the Finnish government to provide a state-of-the-art innovation facility for Finland, the Nordic countries, and the greater EU region. The Finnish government's various technical departments are strongly involved, demonstrating their commitment to foster open innovation and partnerships with the private and public sectors.

"I'm very excited about this joint initiative with Thundercomm and the Finnish government with support from Qualcomm Technologies," said Jerry Raatikainen, CEO, UROS Group. "I see this as a first step in establishing a place where new technology can be introduced to the region on an ongoing basis to explore new possibilities. UROS is proud to be able to provide new opportunities and enablement for local and EU-wide players while advancing Finland's innovation agenda on national and international levels."

"Qualcomm invents the fundamental technologies that change how the world connects, computes, and communicates," said Jeff Lorbeck, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IoT, Qualcomm Technologies. "The continuing development of the Internet of Things will have a profound impact on a wide range of industries - from smart agriculture to consumer robotics to connected factories - and we are very excited to support the opening of this Innovation Center with Thundercomm, UROS and the Finnish government to accelerate the pace of IoT development in Finland and Europe."

CONTACT:

Press Inquiries:

Jerry Raatikainen, CEO, UROS Group

jerry.raatikainen@uros.com

+358-50-595-1242

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/uros-ltd/r/uros--thundercomm-to-open-iot-and-5g-innovation-center-in-finland-utilizing-tech-from-qualcomm-techn,c2923520

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6166/2923520/1117287.pdf UROS, Thundercomm to open IoT and 5G Innovation Center in Finland utilizing tech from Qualcomm Technologies https://news.cision.com/uros-ltd/i/uros--thundercomm-innovation-center,c2694344 UROS, Thundercomm Innovation Center

SOURCE UROS Ltd