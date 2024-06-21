UroToday Welcomes Renowned Urologist Dr. E. David Crawford as Editor-in-Chief

RENO, Nev., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UroToday is excited to announce that E. David Crawford, MD, has joined UroToday as the Editor-in-Chief. Dr. Crawford is currently Professor of Urology and the Jack A. Vickers Director of Prostate Research at the University of California San Diego. He is also an emeritus distinguished endowed Professor of Surgery, Urology, and Radiation Oncology at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, Colorado.

Pictured above: Dr. E. David Crawford

Dr. Crawford received his medical degree from the University of Cincinnati. His postgraduate training included an internship and residency in urology at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Cincinnati, followed by a genitourinary cancer fellowship at the University of California Medical Center in Los Angeles. An internationally recognized expert in benign prostate hypertrophy and urologic cancers, particularly prostate cancer, Dr. Crawford has authored or coauthored over 810 scientific articles, published seven textbooks, authored over 60 book chapters, and delivered more than 2,200 educational talks for patients and physicians.

In 1989, to raise public awareness about prostate health, Dr. Crawford founded the Prostate Conditions Education Council (PCEC). He is an active member of numerous national and international organizations, including the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), American Urological Association (AUA), the Royal Society of Medicine, and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Crawford has served on the AUA Committee to Study Urologic Research Funding and the prostate cancer clinical trials subcommittee. He has also been a member of the board of governors and the scientific advisory board of the Southwest Oncology Group and chaired the Genitourinary Cancer Committee for 27 years.

"I have observed the phenomenal success of UroToday for the past two decades under the leadership of Gina Carithers and her team and I am fortunate to have this extraordinary opportunity to contribute." – Dave Crawford, MD

Dr. Crawford's contributions to the field have been widely recognized. He has won two 'Freddie Awards' for best medical videos, was named Healthcare Provider of the Year by the Denver Business Journal, and is among Men's Health Magazine's top 20 urologists for men. Expertscape ranks him in the top 0.02% of authors on prostate neoplasms from 2010-2024 for his impactful and high-quality scholarly work. He has also received the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award from the University of Cincinnati School of Medicine (2018), the AUA Presidential Citation (2019), and was named Distinguished Member of the Year by the Western Section of the AUA (2024).

"Having Dr. Crawford join UroToday as Editor-in-Chief is an extraordinary milestone for us. His vast experience and pioneering contributions in the field of urology will immensely enhance our mission to provide unparalleled educational resources to the global medical community. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team and look forward to the innovative insights he will bring." – Gina Carithers, CEO of UroToday

With Dr. Crawford's appointment as Editor-in-Chief, UroToday stands to benefit immensely from his decades of experience and pioneering work in urologic oncology. This collaboration signifies a powerful union of knowledge and innovation in the GU oncology educational space, enhancing and delivering superior content for clinicians, researchers, and patients. By advancing the field through comprehensive research and expert insights, UroToday is poised to provide unparalleled educational resources and support to the medical community, ultimately improving patient care.

About UroToday:

UroToday is a leading global resource for urology news and education. UroToday reaches over 500,000 urologists and healthcare professionals worldwide and provides them with access to the latest news, research, and clinical practice guidelines. UroToday is also a leading provider of patient education, and its website is visited by over 1 million patients and caregivers each year.

Learn more about UroToday here: http://www.urotoday.com

