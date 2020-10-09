URS Capital Partners and Catalyst Capital Partners Acquire $45M+ Mixed-Use Project in Rock Hill, SC

ROCK HILL, S.C., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Joint Venture between URS Capital Partners, a NY based private real estate investment firm, and Catalyst Capital Partners, a Charlotte based real estate development firm, have recently closed on the acquisition of nearly 7.5 acres encompassing an entire city block in downtown Rock Hill, SC, and will be breaking ground in the coming weeks on a $45M+ mixed-use development project called The Exchange at Rock Hill.

The Exchange at Rock Hill - Apartment Design The Exchange at Rock Hill - Retail Design

The site consists of 3 separate parcels with the largest piece being sold by the City of Rock Hill through an RFP process that began over 18 months ago. The other 2 parcels were acquired from private owners to complete the assemblage.

The Exchange at Rock Hill will be a best-in-class Mixed Use Development consisting of 229 apartments with a pool and outdoor lounge, roof deck, state of the art fitness center, and co-working space along with over 26,000 square feet of adaptive reuse retail and commercial space. The location sits on the hard corner of Dave Lyle Boulevard and E. White Street with close proximity to Knowledge Park in downtown Rock Hill.

"The Exchange at Rock Hill yet another success story in Knowledge Park. The project will bring additional residential and commercial development to the City's core, drawing new businesses and jobs, and proving housing options for workers. The Exchange will redefine a very visible location in Rock Hill, changing the landscape of downtown and adding to the City's growing vibrancy. I'm eager to witness our continued progress." Said Mayor John Gettys.

A Ground-Breaking Ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday October 13th at 10:00AM at the site (Dave Lyle Blvd. and E. White Street) in Downtown Rock Hill.

"URS Capital is looking forward to be a part of Rock Hill's long-term growth plan with this project. Our firm has been actively investing in the Southeast for over a decade and has been very impressed by the leadership and vision of this great city. Between the current momentum taking shape in Rock Hill and Opportunity Zone Benefits associated with the project we felt The Exchange at Rock Hill would be a great long-term investment for our firm." Said Chris Urso, Managing Partner of URS Capital Partners.

"Catalyst Capital is grateful for the partnership of the City of Rock Hill on this best-in-class urban project, which will serve as the central hub of the downtown area. We look forward to delivering this green-certified, Opportunity Zone development, and contributing to the growth and excitement of Rock Hill." Said Beau McIntosh, Managing Partner of Catalyst Capital Partners.

Concorde Construction is the general contractor for the apartments, and Wharton Smith is the contractor for the adaptive re-use components. Project architects include BB+M and 505 Design, and Land Design is the civil engineer for the entire site. Pinnacle Bank provided acquisition and construction financing for the entire project.

