URS Capital Partners Expands Portfolio in 2025 Amid Challenging Operating Environment

Selective acquisitions, new development, and stable operations position the firm for the next cycle

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- URS Capital Partners ("URS"), a vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment firm, released its 2025 Year in Review highlighting disciplined portfolio growth, selective acquisitions, and continued development activity despite a challenging multifamily operating environment.

2025 Investment Activity

During 2025, URS completed two multifamily acquisitions and placed a third asset under contract, scheduled to close in early 2026:

Palms at Edgewater

Palms at Edgewater — 288 units, Charleston, SC MSA

Townes at Prior — 117 units, Wilmington, NC MSA

Saddlebrook Apartments — 267 units, Nashville, TN MSA (closing 2026)

All acquisitions were secured at attractive basis well below prior market peaks and replacement cost.

"2025 was a year of disciplined execution in a continued challenging operating environment," said Christopher Urso, Managing Partner of URS Capital Partners. "We grew assets, invested in people & technology, strengthened operations, and positioned the portfolio to capitalize on compelling opportunities ahead."

URS also continued to grow its high-net-worth investor base in 2025, adding new long-term capital partners while maintaining a relationship driven, deal-by-deal investment approach.

Development Activity

URS continued to advance its development platform in 2025, including:

Cypress Point — 180-unit ground-up multifamily development in the Lake Norman area of Charlotte, NC

Portfolio & Capital Markets

By year-end 2025, URS reported:

$620 million in assets under management (cost basis)

15 properties across five states, totaling 2,889 units

$284.7 million in investor equity and 300+ investors

$91 million in completed refinancings across two assets

Operations

Despite elevated new supply, URS maintained strong operating performance:

95–96% portfolio occupancy at year-end

1.5%–2% renewal rent growth

Reduced concessions across stabilized assets through active management and pricing technology

Chris Gorman, Managing Director of Investments at URS Capital Partners said, "Our focus on disciplined underwriting, data-driven pricing, and hands-on execution allowed us to maintain occupancy and optimize performance."

Outlook

Looking ahead, URS expects increasing opportunity as new supply moderates in 2026 and transaction pricing continues to adjust. The firm remains focused on acquiring and developing well-located workforce housing assets with durable cash flow and long-term appreciation potential. URS plans to further expand its high-net-worth investor base, building long-term relationships with aligned capital partners to support continued growth across its multifamily platform.

"Our view remains unchanged," Urso added. "Long-term multifamily fundamentals are strong, and URS is positioned to benefit as the cycle normalizes."

About URS Capital Partners

URS Capital Partners is a privately held, vertically integrated real estate investment firm focused on acquiring, developing, and operating multifamily assets across select U.S. markets.

