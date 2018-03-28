URS Labs Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) was Selected to Participate in the UN World Food Program (WFP) Innovation Boot Camp

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The URS Labs team has returned to the United Arab Emirates this week, after being selected to participate in a weeklong boot camp at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Innovation Accelerator. The boot camp culminated in a live pitch night at the Google offices in Munich, Germany where URS labs outlined how they plan to help solve hunger using the Made in the UAE unmanned logistics solutions.

URS Labs Team gathered to pitch their unmanned ground vehicle logistics at Google offices in Munich this month. From left to right, Mr. Urs Eiselin, COO & Co-Founder, URS Labs, Mr. Matthew Cochran, CEO & Co-Founder, URS Labs and Mohammad Al-Shamsi, Head of Robotics at URS Labs. URS Labs was selected to participate in a weeklong boot camp at the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) Innovation Accelerator. The boot camp culminated in a live pitch night at the Google offices in Munich, Germany where URS Labs outlined how they plan to help solve hunger using the Made in the UAE unmanned logistics solutions.

Mr. Bernhard Kowatsch, Head of WFP's Innovation Accelerator, thanked URS Laboratories for their participation in the recent Innovation boot camp. "It was great to have URS Labs participate in our innovation boot camp and pitch their tech solution to a wide range of investors and partners in the social impact spacer. We look forward to exploring avenues of collaboration for the future."

The URS Labs CEO, Mr. Matthew Cochran, will be briefing UAE Government partners in Dubai and Abu Dhabi this week to discuss his company's participation and experience with both WFP and Google Developers Launchpad and what comes next for URS unmanned logistics initiatives globally. Mr. Cochran has been very positive about his company's participation at the boot camp by stating, "URS Labs is honored to have been selected to be a part of this important project and we are very thankful to Mr. Bernhard Kowatsch, the Head of Innovation Accelerator at United Nations World Food Program and his amazing WFP team."

UN World Food Program (WFP) Innovation Boot Camps are often the first stop on the journey for many projects and start-ups. Over the course of five days, innovation and humanitarian experts help teams deep dive challenges, ideate solutions and refine project plans. Boot Camps combine innovation techniques such as human centered design with WFP's deep field knowledge and operational excellence.

URS Labs pitched to an audience of donors, partners and Accelerator management at the Google offices in Munich on March 8th. Mr. Cochran said, "URS is committed to continuing to work with both the WFP and Google Developers Launchpad mentor teams we have meet in Munich this month to secure funding, hands-on support and access to WFP's extensive field operations to provide URS unmanned logistics to achieve the zero hunger campaign WFP has targeted."

About URS Laboratories

The URS Laboratories Limited SXM Series is both a manned and semi-autonomous unmanned ground vehicle (UGV), which is proven rugged and reliable by operators globally. URS Labs SXM is built with open source robotics and AI to maximize flexibility to governments and government approved third parties humanitarian unmanned logistics worldwide. For more information, visit www.urslaboratories.com.

About the WFP Innovation Accelerator

WFP's Innovation Accelerator identifies, nurtures and scales bold solutions to end hunger globally. We support WFP entrepreneurs, external start-ups and companies from our base in Munich, Germany, through funding, hands-on entrepreneurial support and a global presence, as well as access to expert networks. WFP believes that innovation is key to achieving a world without hunger by 2030. By applying innovation best practice such as lean start-up and human-centered design, the Accelerator helps entrepreneurs find out what works and what doesn't in addressing hunger. It is a place where we can be bold, and fail as well as succeed. For more information on the WFP Innovation Accelerator, visit innovation.wfp.org or email global.innovation@wfp.org.

