Ursa and ICEYE Extend Partnership for SAR Satellite Data and Products

"Since Ursa's founding, our mission has been to shed light on the dark corners of the world and help our customers with unmatched global economic intelligence," said Adam Maher, co-founder and CEO of Ursa. "ICEYE is aligned with our mission and has been a great partner for Ursa, so we're looking forward to continue working together to prove the limitless capabilities of SAR and expanding the global market together."

Finnish New Space company ICEYE is the leading provider of reliable and timely SAR satellite data. ICEYE is establishing the world's largest SAR satellite constellation and is on track to launch up to five additional satellites by the end of 2019.

"The global market for SAR satellite data and products is expanding rapidly, and there are no signs of it slowing down," said Rafal Modrzewski, CEO of ICEYE. "In collaboration with Ursa, we can provide even more value with reliable and actionable information of almost any point on Earth."

Leveraging ICEYE's growing satellite constellation and increased commercial capabilities, Ursa will utilize ICEYE satellite data for advanced analytics, sell ICEYE satellite data to its customers, and the companies will join forces to bring new SAR-based products and services to key commercial and government markets.

About Ursa

Ursa's vision is to create satellite-based data layers that anyone can explore to discover the truth of their world. Founded in 2014, Ursa pioneered transparency in the oil and gas supply chain by using satellite-based radar and is expanding applications of the technology into new supply chains and markets. Ursa's geospatial intelligence portfolio sets new standards for accuracy and reliability and empowers customers with critical insights. For more information, visit www.ursaspace.com.

About ICEYE

ICEYE empowers others to make better decisions in governmental and commercial industries by providing access to timely and reliable satellite imagery. The company is tackling this crucial lack of actionable information with world-first aerospace capabilities and a New Space approach. ICEYE's radar satellite imaging service, with coverage of selected areas every few hours, both day and night, helps clients resolve challenges in sectors such as maritime, disaster management, insurance, and finance. ICEYE is the first organization in the world to successfully launch synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) satellites with a launch mass under 100 kg. For more information, please visit: www.iceye.com

