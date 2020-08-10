Ursa Major Announces B Corporation Certification

WATERBURY, Vt., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major , a clean skincare company making forest-infused, adventure-inspired essentials, proudly announced its newly-earned B Corp certification, solidifying the company's ongoing commitment to making a positive impact on people and planet. By joining the Certified B Corp community, Ursa Major becomes part of a global movement of for-profit companies dedicated to using business as a force for good.

"Our mission is to help more people look, feel and do their best by infusing their skincare - and their lives - with a healthy dose of the great outdoors, while ensuring our business leaves no trace," said Oliver Sweatman, Co-Founder. "We're delighted to become a certified B Corp to help further our commitment to making a net positive contribution to people and planet."

The B Corp community includes over 3,000 businesses globally that are collectively pioneering a new form of 'conscious capitalism' for today's increasingly values-driven consumer. Meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability, certified B Corps balance profit and purpose to redefine business success and build a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

"We're thrilled to welcome another purpose-driven Vermont company to the B Corp community," said Andy Fyfe, Senior Manager of Business Development at nonprofit B Lab. "Through this certification, Ursa Major reinforces its continued commitment to grow its environmental stewardship and positive impact alongside its business. We couldn't be more excited to have them join the ranks of other B Corps committed to making a difference for people and planet."

By becoming B Corp certified, Ursa Major joins a robust community of other Vermont B Corp companies, including Seventh Generation, Ben & Jerry's, Burton, Cabot, and Beeswrap.

About Ursa Major:

Ursa Major, based in Waterbury, Vermont, is a pioneer in the clean skincare market. The company has gained a loyal following across the gender spectrum with its forest-infused, adventure-inspired essentials, its easygoing ethos which celebrates wellness over vanity, and its spirited brand which seeks to connect people with the restorative power of the great outdoors. For more information, visit www.ursamajorvt.com.

