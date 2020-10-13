Ursa Major Becomes One of the First Plastic Negative Clean Skincare Brands

WATERBURY, Vt., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, a clean skincare company making face and body-care essentials powered by nature, proudly announced its Plastic Negative partnership with rePurpose Global, a first of its kind platform enabling companies and individuals to purchase plastic offsets from a vetted global network of social enterprises. By becoming Plastic Negative, Ursa Major will fund the removal of twice as much plastic waste from nature than it uses in its packaging and operations.

By donating a percentage of every product purchase to plastic reduction efforts, Ursa Major is enabling the removal of low-value plastic waste otherwise landfilled, burned or flushed into the oceans every year. The brand will be supporting a vetted waste management social enterprise in Nairobi, Kenya. Becoming Plastic Negative is only the first step in Ursa Major's journey to reduce plastics: the brand is also committing to reducing single-use plastic output by 75% by 2025.

"Our mission is to help more people look, feel and do their best by infusing their skincare - and their lives - with a healthy dose of the great outdoors, while ensuring our business leaves no trace," said Oliver Sweatman, Co-Founder. "Becoming Plastic Negative with rePurpose Global is an important step in furthering our commitment to making a net positive contribution to people and planet."

"It's so refreshing to see Ursa Major push the boundaries on tackling the plastic waste problem," said Aditya Siroya, Chief Impact Officer at rePurpose Global. "We hope this pioneering move pushes more brands to take responsibility for their own plastic waste."

For more information about Ursa Major's company mission and values, please visit ursamajorvt.com. For more information on rePurpose Global, visit www.repurpose.global

About Ursa Major: Ursa Major, based in Waterbury, Vermont, is a pioneer in the clean skincare market. The company has gained a loyal following across the gender spectrum with its forest-infused, adventure-inspired essentials, its easygoing ethos which celebrates wellness over vanity, and its spirited brand which seeks to connect people with the restorative power of the great outdoors. For more information, visit www.ursamajorvt.com.

Media Contact:

Meredith Winfrey

[email protected]

SOURCE Ursa Major Skincare

Related Links

http://www.ursamajorvt.com

