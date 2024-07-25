URSA MAJOR: NEW R&D CENTER IN OHIO TO ACCELERATE VITAL NATIONAL SECURITY PROPULSION TECHNOLOGY

Partnership Between Ursa Major and JobsOhio Establishes Additive Manufacturing and Materials Development Hub in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major, America's leading privately funded company focusing solely on rocket propulsion, is establishing a new research-and-development center in Youngstown, Ohio, to advance additive manufacturing and materials development technology for liquid rocket engines and solid rocket motors. The center represents a capital investment of $14.5 million, which includes $4 million in assistance in the form of a JobsOhio R&D Grant. Ursa Major worked closely with JobsOhio Network partner Team NEO to secure funding for the expansion, which will be in the new Lake to River region.

Ursa Major's Thomas Pomorski prepares one of its Hadley engine chambers for transport after 3-D printing is complete at its Youngstown OH manufacturing facility. Ursa Major announced today it has received a grant from JobsOhio to open a larger facility and hire 15 new people.

The R&D center marks an expansion in Ohio, where Ursa Major already 3D prints hardware for propulsion systems. In the coming years, the company will expand its workforce from three to eighteen people.

Liquid rocket engines and solid rocket motors power platforms that are essential for America's security, including high-performance munitions, hypersonic weapons, in-space propulsion systems, and space launch. Ursa Major is expanding its R&D efforts to meet a rapidly growing portfolio of U.S. Department of Defense development contracts.

"The new R&D center in Youngstown takes advantage of Ohio's manufacturing heritage and uniquely skilled workforce to advance manufacturing in service to our national security," said Ursa Major CEO Joe Laurienti. "Raw material access, supply chain, and a vibrant additive manufacturing ecosystem as a result of the America Makes program make Youngstown an ideal home for this center."

"Ursa Major's R&D center plans in the Mahoning Valley represent Ohio's strong aerospace and manufacturing legacy and how this state is driving the future of how things are made in America and worldwide," said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. "Innovation from Mahoning County is rapidly advancing additive manufacturing technology, and Ursa Major's investment is an example of how that attracts extraordinary companies."

The new center will be located in Boardman and will accelerate new material development and qualification processes for aerospace applications of additive manufacturing. This includes developing metallic alloys for solid rocket motors and development of copper and nickel alloys for liquid rocket engines. The center will be home to multiple Laser Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printers, which are state-of-the-art machines that enable unparalleled speed for rapid prototyping and material development.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is America's leading privately funded company focusing solely on rocket propulsion, bringing high-performance, staged combustion liquid engines to market for space, launch, and hypersonic uses while deploying a novel manufacturing process to scale solid rocket motor production. Ursa Major customers, ranging from commercial space launch providers to enterprise-level aerospace and defense leaders as well as the U.S. government, get to flight faster, more reliably and cost-effectively. The company employs the most sought-after engineers from top aerospace programs and universities. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing facilities in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major was named one of the best places to work by Built in Colorado three years in a row. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com. For downloadable images and videos, click here.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO. JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage.

