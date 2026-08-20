Ursa Major Opens New Longmont Manufacturing Facility

Expansion seats more than 125 employees for avionics and in-space propulsion systems, and opens additional hypersonics and solid rocket motor capacity in Berthoud, Colorado.

LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major today opened a new manufacturing facility in Longmont, Colorado, expanding production of avionics and in-space propulsion systems and increasing manufacturing space at the Berthoud, Colorado HQ to meet urgent customer demand. The Longmont facility has capacity to seat more than 125 employees, and features dedicated labs for welding and manufacturing, an ISO 7 hard-walled clean room with an ISO 8 gowning room, and an environmental test lab.

"We're opening this Longmont facility because the demand is here now. Avionics run through every system we build, and our in-space propulsion delivers maneuverability on orbit faster than the legacy supply base can," said Chris Spagnoletti, CEO, Ursa Major. "Moving that work here also opens the floor in Berthoud for liquid engines, vehicle integration, and solid rocket motors the warfighter is asking for at rate. Ursa Major continues to expand to ensure our service members and customers have the capabilities they need when they need it."

Ursa Major avionics systems are critical to the company's full portfolio, while Ursa Major's integrated in-space propulsion systems — tanks, thrusters, and full systems — provide maneuverability on orbit and competitive delivery timelines.

The expansion also allows Ursa Major's hypersonics and solid rocket motor programs to grow. Consolidating avionics and in-space production, as well as other support functions, in Longmont opens additional manufacturing floor at the company's Berthoud headquarters for liquid engine production, vehicle integration, and all-up-round assembly for the Hadley and Draper engines and the HAVOC Missile System, and a growing solid rocket motor portfolio manufactured in both Berthoud and Galeton, Colorado.

The August 20 ribbon-cutting ceremony brought together customers, state and local officials, employees, and industry partners. Spagnoletti welcomed guests, followed by Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who addressed Colorado's aerospace economy and its growing national defense industrial base.

"Ursa Major's expansion in Longmont highlights Colorado as a global leader in aerospace and defense. We are thrilled to see this innovative company grow and succeed in our state, bringing thousands of high-quality jobs for Coloradans that will strengthen our economy and drive even more businesses to call Colorado home," said Governor Polis.

This ribbon cutting follows the Phase 1 manufacturing scale Ursa Major completed in March, which increased machining capacity, increased SRM test stand operations, and expanded additive manufacturing operations.

Ursa Major now has six sites: Berthoud, Longmont, and Galeton, Colorado; Youngstown and Boardman, Ohio; and Washington, D.C.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, and space mobility. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

SOURCE Ursa Major