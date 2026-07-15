U.S. Navy Awards Ursa Major $10M MK 104 Development Contract

BERTHOUD, Colo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Navy has awarded Ursa Major a $10 million development contract to advance the company's MK 104 design through critical design review and static fire.

"With this contract, we're expanding our partnership with the U.S. Navy to build a faster, more resilient, and more innovative solid rocket motor supply base. Ursa Major's MK 104 solution is designed to not only perform, but also optimize manufacturing, scale production, and deliver capability to Sailors in the fleet where it counts," said Jason Meredith, president, Solid Missile Systems at Ursa Major. "Solid rocket motor production has become the bottleneck in missile manufacturing, and as propulsion experts, Ursa Major is ready to be a key partner for ensuring our warfighters are equipped to meet the demands of tomorrow's fight."

Ursa Major has previously worked with the U.S. Navy on other contracts, including a $25M joint investment in SRM prototyping. To deliver on this contract, Ursa Major will utilize its proven adaptable solid rocket motor manufacturing approach, known as Lynx, that is producing at a rate hundreds of motors per year.

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company delivering flight-proven capabilities for hypersonics, solid rocket motors, and space mobility. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, with additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, Ursa Major leverages advanced production techniques and flexible architectures to build systems for all domains: land, air, sea, and space. The company is revitalizing the defense industrial base for the U.S. and its allies, flying faster to accelerate delivery of critical capabilities where speed and adaptability matter most. For more information, visit www.ursamajor.com.

SOURCE Ursa Major