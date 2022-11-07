Ursa Major to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit November 9

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Major , America's only privately funded company that focuses solely on rocket propulsion, will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Space Summit.

Ursa Major Founder and CEO, Joe Laurienti, will speak on a virtual panel on November 9 at 10 am Eastern time, along with three other prominent industry CEOs. The panel, "FedEx of Space," will be available to replay at the following link after the event: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/db/events/4tS4o7.cfm

Additional information on the Global Space Summit is available on the event website .

About Ursa Major

Ursa Major is America's only privately funded company focusing solely on rocket propulsion, bringing high-performance, staged combustion engines to market for space launch and hypersonic applications. Ursa Major customers, ranging from "New Space" startups to enterprise-level aerospace leaders and the U.S. government, get to flight faster, more reliably, and cost-effectively. The company employs the most sought-after engineers from top space programs and universities and is backed by world-class investors, including XN and Explorer 1 Fund. Headquartered in Berthoud, Colorado, Ursa Major was named one of the best places to work by Built in Colorado two years in a row.

