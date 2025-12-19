Ursa Space Systems Selected for Missile Defense Agency SHIELD IDIQ Contract

ITHACA, N.Y., Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ursa Space Systems, a leading provider of satellite-based analytic solutions, is pleased to announce it was awarded a contract for the Missile Defense Agency Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B.

This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility, leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled applications where pertinent, and maximizing use of digital engineering, open systems architectures, model-based systems engineering, and agile processes in the acquisition, development, fielding, and sustainment of these capabilities.

The MDA requires an advanced, multi-domain defense system capable of detecting, tracking, intercepting, and neutralizing threats to the United States homeland, its deployed forces, allies, and friends across all phases of flight by ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles, and other advanced aerial attacks. This contract will support national defense objectives by ensuring continuous, layered protection against air, missile, space, cyber, and hybrid threats originating from any vector – land, sea, air, space, or cyberspace. This effort supports services and supplies of both classified and unclassified programs on multiple security domains.

About Ursa Space Systems

Ursa Space Systems builds the software and AI agents that guide the acquisition, analysis, and integration of satellite and geospatial data into customer workflows, delivering valuable insights for global security and commodity markets. By leveraging satellite data and advanced analytics, Ursa Space provides fast, actionable information to a range of industries, including finance, energy, and defense.

