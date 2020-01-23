UrSafe Announces "Follow Me," the Only Geo-location Feature Fully Integrated Into Hands-Free, Voice-Activated Personal Safety App

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UrSafe , a next-generation personal safety and global security company, announced today the release of its "Follow Me" feature, the only geo-location service on the market fully integrated with a hands-free, voice-activated personal safety system that identifies your specific location and follows your movement, from the beginning of your journey to the end.

Launched in December as the first app of its kind in the world , UrSafe is developed by a team of experts in healthcare, military service, public safety and policy to meet the personal safety and security needs of today's increasingly unpredictable world. It addresses the safety issue overlooked by and is plaguing Silicon Valley by helping protect users in a variety of situations, from using online dating apps and rideshare services to emergencies like extreme weather and home invasions.

"In rolling out our 'Follow Me' feature, we're continuing to build upon our commitment to empower everyone everywhere to take their personal safety into their own hands -- and without selling their data to outside parties," said Anthony Oyogoa, CEO and Co-Founder of UrSafe. "People throughout the world have already experienced the impact of our one one-of-a-kind SOS system. With 'Follow Me,' our users and their family and friends will have an even stronger sense of security and peace of mind, knowing their loved ones can follow them during their day-to-day activities, be it in rideshares, on trips abroad, or out on an evening run."

"Follow Me" is built to integrate into users' lives with customizable features. No matter where they are in the world, users can set their destination, choose their route and how they want to get there -- by car, public transportation, or on foot -- and allow their friends and family to follow them on their journey. If their signal goes out or they veer off their initial path, their loved ones are notified and can continue to monitor them. Once they arrive at their destination, their contacts are promptly notified.

Unlike other geo-location apps, "Follow Me" allows users to choose when their contacts can follow them, in addition to how frequently they receive updates on their journey. If a user feels unsafe or has an emergency, they can trigger UrSafe's SOS system with their safeword. It will either initiate live stream audio and video for their loved ones to monitor their situation or alert 911 authorities in one of the 240 countries and territories in which UrSafe is fully integrated into emergency response centers.

"Besides changing the culture of personal safety and putting power back in people's hands, we also believe this feature will be a source of information for law enforcement around the world in emergency situations," said Ruma Patel, Co-Founder of UrSafe. "Rather than having to rely on third parties to disclose time-sensitive material, it will be readily available for users and their family and friends to provide if they choose."

"As a rideshare driver, the 'Follow Me' feature makes me feel safe and secure, especially since I don't always feel comfortable riding around in environments that aren't my own," said David Washington, a UrSafe user who works for Lyft.

"In using the 'Follow Me feature,' I already feel much safer, whether it's walking around town or driving in bad weather," said Kellie Lopez, a UrSafe user. "And I know my family loves it, too, because they spend less time worrying about me because they can follow me right in the moment."

The UrSafe app is currently available for download for iPhone in the Apple App Store and for Android via Google Play. To learn more about UrSafe, please visit ursafe.com .

