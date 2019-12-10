UrSafe Announces Launch of First Hands-Free, Voice-Activated Personal Safety App

"Technology has revolutionized the world we live in - there is an app for almost everything. But the personal safety space has largely been left untouched by innovators despite the fact that our internet-driven lifestyles require us to interact with and meet strangers more than ever," said Anthony Oyogoa, CEO and Co-Founder of UrSafe. "We created UrSafe to adapt to individuals' modern safety and security needs regardless of who they are, what they do, or where they live to empower everyone to live a life without fear -- all with a commitment to not sell or monetize our customers' data."

Threats to security and safety are a pervasive and deep-rooted global issue that not only impacts the health of individuals but entire countries. According to the World Health Organization , 475,000 homicides occur worldwide each year. Today, 35% of women report that they have experienced physical or sexual violence. Nearly 80% of rapes and sexual assaults go unreported for a variety of reasons, including fear of reprisal or believing that police will not or cannot do anything to help.

"UrSafe is designed to empower anyone to safely continue their daily activities while acting as a check on would-be bad actors to not only help protect people in dangerous situations as they unfold, but ultimately to help prevent them from happening in the first place," said Ruma Patel, Co-Founder of UrSafe. "We want to change the culture around personal safety and put the power back in the users' hands."

"We believe this patented technology will help law enforcement officials all around the world, as well, many of whom are at times stretched thin, be it from a lack of infrastructure or the sheer distance they must travel in emergency situations," said Oyogoa. "Our live video stream and location services will provide vulnerable people and community's more support, allowing family and friends a way to respond even faster than some law enforcement."

UrSafe was created by a passionate group of professionals with expertise across different industries to help address these challenges. One of the co-founders is a military veteran who witnessed the threats servicemembers face not only on the battlefield, but also due to the military's sexual assault crisis , and wanted to help empower her fellow servicemembers. Her experience shaped the development of features geared specifically towards servicemembers and veterans, including the ability to report emergencies via chain of command or civilian authorities, custom military background screening, and suicide prevention. Other capabilities of the app include:

Smart technology that allows users to set personal safewords that trigger different responses depending on the severity of the situation, from uncomfortable to an emergency

Voice-activated, easy-to-use and hands-free SOS lifeline for situations in which users cannot use their hands or may feel unsafe to publicly use their phone

Geo-located 911 emergency response integrated with public safety agencies in over 240 countries and territories for worldwide security that does not require cellular data

Friends and family tracking that allows designated friends, family, and loved ones to view location in real-time of users

Ability to notify users' designated friends, family, and loved ones instantly with live audio and video stream to monitor unsafe or uncomfortable situations

Navy veteran Heath Phillips, a UrSafe Advocacy Board Member and long-time advocate fighting against sexual assault in the military, said that UrSafe has the potential to be a powerful tool in fighting against sexual assault.

"As a sexual assault survivor myself, I know the long-term impact being sexually assaulted can have on a person and their loved ones. To know there's technology that will both deter people from committing heinous acts against others and give individuals the peace of mind that their loved ones can track them --or that they can alert authorities with a simple code word -- is a game-changer. UrSafe provides a new way forward, for sure, and my hope is that rideshare companies, dating apps, and institutions like the military will embrace and utilize this revolutionary safety app."

The Rideshare Association of America , an organization that represents thousands of rideshare drivers across the country, said that personal safety technology like UrSafe can help address the safety issues currently affecting the industry.

"We believe technology plays an essential role in solving the safety issues impacting the rideshare industry today," says Kyle Pavlock, Founder of the Rideshare Association of America. "As an organization that supports the rideshare community and empowers drivers to become entrepreneurs, we're passionate about solutions to help build a safe, thriving industry. Personal safety apps provide an on-the-go lifeline fit for the rideshare experience to help protect passengers and drivers alike."

The app is currently available for download for iPhone in the Apple App Store and for Android via Google Play. Download App for iOS here: http://itunes.apple.com/app/id1481482887 and for Android here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ursafe .

To learn more about UrSafe, please visit ursafe.com .

About UrSafe

UrSafe is the first and only hands-free, voice-activated personal safety app fully integrated with 911. Now available for download in the App Store and Google Play, UrSafe is a first-of-its-kind technology built by a team of industry experts in healthcare, military service, and public safety and policy. UrSafe gives you the advanced safety features you need at your fingertips including voice-activated SOS, built-in background screening, real-time location-sharing with friends and family, and geo-located 911 response that functions in over 240 countries and territories. Learn more about UrSafe at ursafe.com .

