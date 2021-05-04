UrSafe Offers Personal Safety App to California Closets

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UrSafe announced today that it will provide its UrSafe personal safety app to California Closets® and its nearly 900 professional design consultants across North America. The UrSafe app offers hands-free, voice-activated SOS that's fully integrated with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries and territories, even where there's no data service.

"Even in very safe work environments, anyone can encounter unexpected situations that require quick assistance," says UrSafe CEO Anthony Oyogoa, MD. "We're delighted to offer UrSafe to California Closets' design consultants as an extra layer of protection as they travel to and work inside customers' homes."

UrSafe provides unparalleled global safety support

App users who need assistance or feel unsafe simply say a code word or press a button to summon help, triggering immediate contextual alerts:

geolocation ("pin drop") is synchronized with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries

live stream video activates to document the scenario

users can share their location in real time with emergency services and trusted contacts.

About UrSafe

The UrSafe app offers hands-free, voice-activated SOS that's fully integrated with emergency services (911) in more than 200 countries, even where there's no data service. The app is used around the world by Realtors©, in-home service providers, travelers, members of the military and people at risk of domestic or situational violence. It is available for both Apple and Android users. Visit UrSafe.com to learn more.

About California Closets

For over four decades, California Closets has built a reputation as the leader in premium and luxury space management. Committed to Designing Better Lives®, California Closets delivers custom organizational solutions and unparalleled customer service with nearly 150 showrooms and 900 professional design consultants across North America. Visit www.californiaclosets.com to learn more.

