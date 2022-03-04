Ursinus College Names Robyn E. Hannigan 19th President

Hannigan's academic career reflects an unwavering commitment to expanding opportunity and fostering new knowledge for the common good. "Robyn believes in the essential and transformative power of higher education," says Nina Stryker '78, chair of the college's Board of Trustees. "She is a student-focused leader who understands that liberal arts institutions like Ursinus are best suited to help students view solutions through a multi-disciplinary lens."

Hannigan is author of more than 100 peer-reviewed publications, holds four patents for advanced medical application technologies, and has leveraged her prowess for invention and innovation to create two start-up companies founded in partnership with students. She is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Chemical Society's Camile and Henry Dreyfus Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, and is a fellow of the Geological Society of America and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Prior to her role at Clarkson, she was the founding dean of the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts Boston, a policy officer at the National Science Foundation, and a professor at Arkansas State University. A graduate of The College of New Jersey, Hannigan holds a master's degree from SUNY Buffalo, and master's and doctoral degrees from the University of Rochester.

"The promise of an undergraduate education needs to be accessible and open to all," says Hannigan, herself a first-generation undergraduate student of mixed heritage and Native American descent. "We need to foster a sense of inquiry in all students, something I think we are uniquely qualified to do through Ursinus's distinctive curriculum."

Hannigan succeeds Brock Blomberg, who stepped down as president on September 1, 2021, and Jill Leauber Marsteller '78, P'18, who is currently serving as interim president.

