Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market size is set to grow by USD 358.41 million from 2023-2027, rise in number of liver transplants boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ursodeoxycholic acid market size is estimated to grow by USD 358.41 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.65% during the forecast period. Liver diseases, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, contribute to a staggering two million deaths annually worldwide. The surge in liver transplants reflects the pressing need for effective treatments. UDCA emerges as a vital solution, driving its market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Ursodeoxycholic Acid Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the forecast market size and historic data (2017 - 2021)

Awareness Spurs Demand

Awareness about the mortality rates associated with liver diseases is on the rise. People are increasingly cognizant of the detrimental effects of chronic liver ailments, fueling demand for treatments like UDCA. This growing awareness among the populace is a significant driver for market expansion.

Prevalence of Liver Diseases

The prevalence of liver diseases is on an upward trajectory, further propelling the demand for UDCA. Factors such as hepatitis infections, excessive alcohol consumption, and various liver-related disorders contribute to this trend. UDCA's efficacy in managing these conditions positions it as a sought-after therapeutic option.

Forecast for Market Growth

With the increasing demand for UDCA treatments, the market is poised for substantial growth in the forecast period. The convergence of factors such as rising liver transplants, heightened awareness about liver health, and the prevalence of liver diseases sets a promising trajectory for the UDCA market.

Research Analysis

The Ursodeoxycholic Acid (UDCA) market encompasses branded and generic versions of this essential bile acid used in the treatment of various liver disorders, including Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) and Primary Biliary Cirrhosis (PBC-PBC). UDCA plays a crucial role in improving liver function by reducing inflammation and promoting the flow of bile. Patients with conditions such as cholestasis, gastroesophageal varices, and cirrhosis can benefit from UDCA-based therapies. Pharmacies and healthcare providers offer oral therapies containing UDCA, which can be found in both branded and generic forms. These products are essential for managing liver health and alleviating symptoms associated with liver disorders. UDCA's unique properties, such as its ability to bind with hydrophobic bile acids, make it a valuable component in the treatment of liver diseases. Advancements in biotechnology and nanotechnology have led to the development of innovative UDCA-based therapies, providing patients with improved strengths and efficacy. Taurine, a natural amino acid, is often used in combination with UDCA to enhance its therapeutic effects. The Ursodeoxycholic Acid market continues to grow as more patients and healthcare providers recognize its importance in managing liver disorders.

Market Research Overview

The Ursodeoxycholic Acid market is a significant segment in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of this bile acid. Primarily used in the treatment of gallstones and other liver diseases, Ursodeoxycholic Acid is a cholesteric and a hydrophilic bile acid. Its primary functions include promoting the dissolution of cholesterol gallstones, improving bile flow, and aiding in the emulsification of dietary fats. The global market for Ursodeoxycholic Acid is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases and gallstones worldwide. Major players in this market include Branded Generics, Specialty Pharmaceuticals, and Niche Players. The market is expected to grow steadily due to the rising demand for effective treatments for liver-related conditions. Additionally, the development of new formulations and delivery systems is expected to further fuel market growth. Overall, the Ursodeoxycholic Acid market holds immense potential for innovation and growth in the healthcare sector.

