URSROBOT to Launch NEXMOW M2 Powered by Qualcomm at Equip EXPO 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- URSROBOT, a leader in AI-driven robotics, is excited to announce the upcoming release of the NEXMOW M2, an innovative commercial landscaping solution, at Equip EXPO 2024. This cutting-edge robotic mower is designed to transform commercial landscaping through its integration of the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, offering a smarter, more efficient mowing solution.

AI-Powered Performance for Smarter Mowing

The NEXMOW M2 stands out for its advanced AI capabilities, powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor. This high-performance processor with fused AI-accelerator for advanced Edge-AI enables the mower to provide AI vision for object detection and obstacle avoidance, ensuring precise and safe autonomous navigation. It significantly enhances navigation capabilities across all types of outdoor environments, while also expanding the possibilities for extensive AI applications.

High Precision with RTK and AI Vision

NEXMOW M2's iNOS (intelligent navigation operating system) works in conjunction with its AI vision to deliver unmatched precision. Whether navigating complex terrains or avoiding obstacles, NEXMOW M2 ensures that every lawn is mowed efficiently and accurately with beautiful stripes. This combination of technologies makes it ideal for large-scale commercial operations where consistent quality is essential.

eCrew Fleet Management for Scalability

URSROBOT's eCrew system enables the management of up to 10 NEXMOW M2 units simultaneously. This fleet management capability allows businesses to cover larger areas in less time, increasing operational efficiency while reducing labor costs. eCrew's synchronization of multiple mowers ensures that they work together seamlessly, optimizing their collective performance.

Qualcomm Technologies Collaboration Driving Innovation

URSROBOT utilizes Qualcomm Technologies' innovative solutions to deliver the world's first advanced AI-driven applications in commercial landscaping industry. The QCS6490 processor, with 12TOPS, empowers NEXMOW M2 to deliver AI vision during mowing operation, making it a standout solution. This collaboration reflects URSROBOT's commitment to innovation and its vision for bringing practical edge AI-powered tools to outdoor robotics.

Revolutionizing Commercial Landscaping

The NEXMOW M2 is set to revolutionize commercial landscaping, offering an intelligent, connected and robust solution that enhances productivity and performance. "We are proud to unveil the NEXMOW M2, our most advanced robotic mower yet," said [URSROBOT CEO/Stephen Chen]. "By integrating Qualcomm Technologies' advanced edge-AI technology, we're able to offer NEXMOW that delivers precision, efficiency, and convenience in ways that were previously unattainable."

About URSROBOT

URSROBOT is a global leader in AI robotics and automation, focused on delivering advanced outdoor AMR solutions. With its collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, URSROBOT continues to push the boundaries of AI-driven outdoor robotics.

Experience the future of robotics at Equip EXPO 2024 in Kentucky, from October 16-18, where NEXMOW M2 will make its debut.

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

More information in URSROBOT website: https://ursrobot.ai/

