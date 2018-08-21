URSTYLE.com Develops Social Commerce Community in Wake of Polyvore Shutdown

URSTYLE wants to build on this success and develop an advanced community platform similar to Pinterest or Instagram, with the newest technologies supported by Blockchain and AI. In times when people are leaving Facebook and searching for smaller, more thematic communities, URSTYLE's platform offers a solution with approximately five million page views per month and 1 million product sets posted by users so far. Today, URSTYLE is promoting more than 10 million affiliated products from 598 partner stores and managing at least 1 million sets created by users.

With this success in mind, upcoming months will be very important for URSTYLE community, as they are planning to announce new strategic partnerships and release game-changing features. This will be launched alongside their marketing campaign starting at Q4.

About URSTYLE.com

URSTYLE is a community-powered social commerce website. Lovers of fashion, beauty, home decor and art gather here to create and publish their own designs, to shop for the content they like, to compete in contests, socialize and more. The company's virtual moodboard function allows community members to add products into a shared product index, and use them to create image collages called "Sets". Each "set" contains shoppable content imported from web stores. URSTYLE Clipper - which works as a web browser extension, was used for importing over half a million items so far. Around 10 000 items are daily imported to urstyle.com. URSTYLE uses advanced technology supported by machine-learning and currently offers more than 10 million products, as well as more than 1 million unique user creations. This creative outlet offered a new home for the ex Polyvore community.

