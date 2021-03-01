Urtasker Helps Brands Propel Sales Which Could Lead to Acquisition Offers

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Urtasker is deeply immersed in helping Amazon sellers outperform the competition. From full service, robust Amazon listing optimization, to Amazon Sponsored Ads management, Urtasker clients are poised for continual growth and transactional acceleration. This trajectory can do more than add profit to the bottom line, rather it may garner the attention of investment firms and their ensuing acquisition offers.

Recently, Thrasio raised $750 million to increase the pace at which they are acquiring Amazon FBA businesses. Thrasio co-founder and co-CEO Joshua Silberstein stated, "Thrasio continues its exceptional growth. Over the past two months, we've been acquiring $1.5 million in revenue per day. Thrasio is now closing two or three deals every week."

Thrasio is not the only investment firm specifically hunting for their next Amazon FBA business acquisition. Rather, these are a multitude of firms doing just that in an escalating pace, globally.

In the fourth quarter of last year Berlin-based Seller X secured nearly $120 million, Razon Group raised $26.7 million and FBA Heroes stepped aggressively into acquisition stance with $65 million.

While many Amazon sellers have already found tremendous success in the growth of their companies, acquisition poses an entirely new paradigm of opportunity. When asked, Omer Riaz, CEO of Urtasker.com, had this to say:

"The Urtasker team is well aware of the venture capital firms who seek to obtain Amazon FBA businesses, and this is very exciting. Our approach, however, remains the same; help our clients to outperform and grow their sales consistently and exponentially. By doing this our clients benefit from the near-term profits, as well as a massive upside opportunity in the vein of acquisition."

Urtasker invites businesses that sell on Amazon, or businesses looking to expand their selling power by folding into the massive Amazon seller platform, to embark upon 2021 with a prudent strategy, at no cost nor obligation. Simply request a free consultation with Urtasker marketing experts today.

Urtasker delivers results. Founded in 2015, we have offered specialized digital marketing services, created and developed strategies for growth via specialized, marketing agency services for e-commerce businesses, world-wide on Amazon, Walmart and other platforms. Visit Urtasker.com or call (631) 993-8899.

