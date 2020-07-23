Urtasker Offers Free Brand Analysis for Online Sellers Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses everywhere are being impacted dramatically by the devastation of COVID-19. From the shift in consumer behavior, to massive job layoffs that are truncating disposable income, businesses are reeling from the effects and many are unable to sustain.

Enter Urtasker, a global marketing agency with specialized Amazon account management services who simply will not stand by idly as businesses suffer. Rather, Urtasker is now offering a free, no obligation, brand analysis with their marketing specialists. This is not your ordinary cursory discussion, but rather an in-depth audit and strategy to help business owners bolster revenues and thrive in these unprecedented times.

Omer Riaz, CEO of Urtasker said, "It has always been our mission to support businesses and ensure they have guidance and experience to lead them to success. There has never been a more critical time to set aside any hurdles which stand in the way of supporting businesses. Offering a free consultation allows us to give actionable guidance to business owners that they can implement immediately to make an impact."

While Amazon PPC management and Amazon account management is a primary service Urtasker offers, they are notably a full service marketing agency. The free consultation puts the breadth of their team at the epicenter of assisting small businesses everywhere. What can businesses expect from this consultation?

Discussing your products strengths and weaknesses.

Competitive Landscape as you consider your current marketplace, identify all competitors.

Actionable takeaways that allow for tactical implementation

Discuss why it is crucial to monitor your Account Health performance.

Amazon PPC or Sponsored Ad review and advice

Open discussion and guidance from marketing professionals

Discuss Inventory Management how we can reduce costs and grow your business.

Businesses that have already forayed into the Amazon marketplace and simply wish to learn how to better optimize and perform may also take advantage of the Urtasker free consultation to fortify their efforts.

Many businesses want to be marketable and have considered growing their business or learning if their product would thrive within the Amazon marketplace. The Urtasker free brand analysis helps business owners to discuss and better understand what options may be available to harness Amazon, Walmart, eBay or even their own website as growth platforms to increase revenues and stabilize profitability during COVID-19.

Urtasker believes that in light of the global pandemic, we are all in this together and we must all do our part to help transcend these tumultuous economic times. Giving of our time and expertise is step in the right direction to which we are happy to provide.

To take advantage of your brand analysis schedule an appointment today.

Urtasker delivers results. Founded in 2015, we developed specialized, marketing agency services for e-commerce businesses, world-wide on Amazon, Walmart and other platforms. Visit Urtasker.com or call (631) 993-8899

