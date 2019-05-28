UrtheCast Announces Winning $2M in Technology Development Funding from the Canadian Space Agency

VANCOUVER, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - UrtheCast Corp. (TSX:UR) ("UrtheCast" or the "Company") today announces that it has been selected to receive $2.0 million from the Canadian Space Agency's ("CSA") Space Technology Development Program ("STDP"), in two separate agreements of $1.0 million each, for the development of new satellite technologies. The work is expected to start immediately and will be carried out over the next three years.

The first CSA STDP contribution agreement, "Automated Calibration and Validation of Optical Satellite Constellations," will aid UrtheCast in the development of ground-breaking technologies for its planned UrtheDaily™ Constellation, currently slated for deployment in 2021. The second CSA STDP contribution agreement, "A Novel Self-Cueing TCPED Cycle for High Resolution Wide Swath SAR Imaging," will support continued development of the next generation UrtheCast SAR-XL Synthetic Aperture Radar.

"We are extremely proud that the CSA has selected our innovative technology proposals through the highly competitive STDP program. This validation of our technology speaks to the Government of Canada's continued, active interest in our technologies and programs," explained UrtheCast's CEO Don Osborne.

About UrtheCast

UrtheCast Corp. is a Vancouver-based company that serves the rapidly growing and evolving geospatial and geo-analytics markets with a wide range of information-rich products and services.

For more information, visit UrtheCast's website at www.urthecast.com.

