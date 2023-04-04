Urticaria Drugs Market size to grow by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the growth in incidence of urticaria - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global urticaria drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.35% during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in the incidence of urticaria, guidelines for the management of urticaria patients, and growing approval of the drugs for urticaria will drive market growth. However, challenges such as the social stigma associated with urticaria may impede market growth. For more insights on the forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Urticaria Drugs Market 2022-2026

Urticaria Drugs Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increase in the incidence of urticaria is one of the drivers supporting the urticaria drug market growth.

Urticaria is a widely prevalent disorder, which results in high medical consultations globally. It negatively impacts the quality of life of people, and most patients are undertreated due to challenges in the affordability of drugs and low access to healthcare due to social stigma.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of allergic disorders and infections is also a major risk factor for the incidence of urticaria globally.

The patients are highly immunocompromised, resulting in the release of mast cells and histamines, which causes hives.

Hence, the associated risks will fuel the urticaria drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The introduction of biologics for the treatment of urticaria is one of the urticaria drug market trends that is contributing to the market growth.

An unmet need for disease-modifying biologics for the treatment of urticaria has been observed, resulting in extensive research centered on the evaluation of safety and efficacy, mechanism of action, and dosing of biologics like XOLAIR (omalizumab), rituximab, and intravenous immunoglobulin for urticaria.

Furthermore, various controlled studies demonstrated that XOLAIR could be employed successfully in approximately 75% of patients with chronic spontaneous urticaria, leading to a significant decrement in symptoms with very few side effects.

Hence, such initiatives are expected to drive the urticaria drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The social stigma associated with urticaria is a factor hindering the urticaria drug market growth during the forecast period.

Urticaria condition is a chronic dermatological condition often associated with social stigma, and the level of stigmatization may also change based on geography.

Some countries have low awareness of dermatological conditions.

Moreover, sometimes dealing with social stigma may lead to mood disorders such as anxiety, depression, and stress, which may negatively impact the quality of life of the patient.

Hence, life-threatening social stigmas will hamper the urticaria drugs market growth during the forecast period.

Urticaria Drugs Market - Vendor Analysis

Vendor landscape - The global urticaria drugs market is characterized by the presence of vendors of varying sizes offering several products. This has a two-pronged impact on the market. Allakos Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sanofi, TerSera Therapeutics LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United BioPharma Inc., and Viatris Inc. are some of the major vendors in the market.

Vendor Offerings

Allakos Inc. - The company offers Urticaria drugs that minimize the release of mediators throughout the allergic inflammatory cascade.

The company offers Urticaria drugs that minimize the release of mediators throughout the allergic inflammatory cascade. Genentech Inc. - The company offers Urticaria drugs designed to target and block immunoglobulin E used for treating chronic urticaria and asthma patients.

The company offers Urticaria drugs designed to target and block immunoglobulin E used for treating chronic urticaria and asthma patients. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers Urticaria drugs that are indicated for the treatment of acute urticaria in adults and children 6 months of age and older.

Urticaria Drugs Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (acute urticaria and chronic urticaria) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the acute urticaria segment will be significant during the forecast period. Acute urticaria is more common than chronic urticaria, as it mostly occurs due to associated allergies, post-viral illnesses, etc. They last less than six weeks and may be managed by antihistamines. Hence, the acute urticaria segment of the global urticaria drugs market is expected to witness accelerating growth in the forecast period. The incidence of acute urticaria is rising owing to the increased prevalence of allergic diseases worldwide.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global urticaria drugs market.

North America is estimated to account for 41% of the market growth during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The US and Canada are the key markets for the urticaria drugs market in the region. Around 1.5 million individuals in the US develop chronic idiopathic urticaria at some point in their life. Thus, the rising incidence of urticaria and the unmet demand for safe and effective urticaria drugs will facilitate the urticaria drug market growth in the region.

What are the key data covered in this Urticaria Drugs Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the urticaria drugs market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the urticaria drugs market and its contribution the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the urticaria drugs market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of urticaria drugs market vendors

Urticaria Drugs Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allakos Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Sanofi, TerSera Therapeutics LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., United BioPharma Inc., and Viatris Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Health Care Market Reports

