Uruguay Announces Results Of Tender Offer

The Non-Preferred Tender Offer and Preferred Tender Offer expired as scheduled at 12:00 noon and 3:00 p.m. New York time, respectively, on April 12, 2018.

The Maximum Purchase Amount is (i) US$0 principal amount for the 2022 Bonds (as defined below), (ii) US$227,356,771 principal amount for the 2024 Bonds (as defined below), (iii) US$0 principal amount for the 2025 Bonds (as defined below), and (iv) US$0 principal amount for the 2033 Bonds (as defined below).

The aggregate principal amount of Preferred and Non-Preferred Tenders of Old Bonds and the aggregate principal amount of Preferred and Non-Preferred Tenders of such Old Bonds that have been accepted are shown in the table below. No Non-Preferred Tenders have been accepted. Appropriate adjustments will be made so that purchases are made in the minimum denominations set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Global USD Bonds

Aggregate Principal

Amount of Preferred

Tenders

Aggregate Principal

Amount of

Preferred Tenders

Accepted

Aggregate

Principal Amount

of Non-Preferred

Tenders

Aggregate Principal

Amount of Non-

Preferred Tenders

Accepted 8.000% Global Bonds due 2022 (" 20 22 Bonds ")

U.S.$ 97,257,943

U.S.$ 0

U.S.$ 9,932,350

U.S.$ 0 4.500% Global Bonds due 2024 (" 2024 Bonds ")

U.S.$ 227,356,771

U.S.$ 227,356,771

U.S.$ 33,405,729

U.S.$ 0 6.875% Global Bonds due 2025 (" 2025 Bonds ")

U.S.$ 75,672,985

U.S.$ 0

U.S.$ 3,467,097

U.S.$ 0 7.875% Global Bonds due 2033 (" 2033 Bonds ")

U.S.$ 46,159,987

U.S.$ 0

U.S.$ 13,589,022

U.S.$ 0

Holders of Old Bonds held through DTC that have been validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer must deliver their accepted Old Bonds to the relevant Dealer Manager no later than 3:00 p.m., New York time, on the Settlement Date. Holders of Old Bonds held through Euroclear or Clearstream that have been validly tendered and accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer must deliver their Old Bonds to the Billing and Delivering Bank, at the latest, using the overnight process, one day prior to the Settlement Date and must not use the optional daylight process. The Settlement Date is expected to occur on Thursday, April 19, 2018, subject to the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

Failure to deliver Old Bonds on time may result (i) in the cancellation of your tender and in you becoming liable for any damages resulting from that failure, (ii) in the case of Preferred Tenders (a) in the cancellation of any allocation of New Bonds in the New Bonds Offering in respect of your related Indication of Interest and/or (b) in the cancellation of your tender and in your remaining obligation to purchase your allocation of New Bonds in respect of your related Indication of Interest and/or (iii) in the delivery of a buy-in notice for the purchase of such Old Bonds, executed in accordance with customary brokerage practices for corporate fixed income securities. Any holder whose tender is cancelled will not receive the Purchase Price or Accrued Interest.

All Old Bonds that are tendered pursuant to Tender Orders placed through a Dealer Manager and are accepted as instructed by Uruguay will be purchased by the Billing and Delivering Bank in such amounts as Uruguay shall determine and subject to the terms and conditions of the Offer to Purchase. Only the Billing and Delivering Bank will be liable for the payment of the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest for Old Bonds validly tendered and accepted by Uruguay. Uruguay will not be liable under any circumstances for the payment of the Purchase Price and Accrued Interest for any Old Bonds tendered in the Offer by any holder. The Billing and Delivery Bank shall only have the obligation to sell to Uruguay the Old Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase that the Billing and Delivery Bank has actually purchased pursuant to the Tender Offer on the Tender Offer Settlement Date. Tender Orders that are not for Permitted Tender Amounts will not be accepted.

Subject to the conditions to settlement of the Tender Offer, Old Bonds accepted for purchase will be settled on a delivery versus payment basis solely with the Billing and Delivering Bank on the Settlement Date, in accordance with customary brokerage practices for corporate fixed income securities.

Uruguay has agreed to apply a portion of the net proceeds of its new bonds offering announced on Thursday, April 12, 2018 (the " New Bonds Offering ") to purchase the Old Bonds accepted pursuant to the Tender Offer from the Billing and Delivering Bank at the applicable Purchase Price plus Accrued Interest. The Tender Offer is subject to the Dealer Manager Agreement relating to this Offer not being terminated prior to or at the time of the settlement of the Offer. BBVA Securities Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. acted as Dealer Managers for the Tender Offer. Global Bondholder Services Corporation is the information agent in connection with the Offer (" Information Agent "), and questions regarding the Tender Offer may be directed to the Information Agent or any of the Dealer Managers using the contact information below:

Global Bondholder Services Corporation Attention: Corporate Actions 65 Broadway – Suite 404 New York, New York 10006 Banks and Brokers call: +1 (212) 430-3774 Toll free: +1 (866) 470-3900 website: http://www.gbsc-usa.com/uruguay BBVA Securities Inc. 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 44th Floor New York, New York 10105 United States of America Attention: Liability Management

Collect: (212) 728-2446 Toll-free: (800) 422-8692 Citigroup Global Markets Inc. 388 Greenwich Street New York, New York 10013 United States of America Attention: Liability Management Group Collect: (212) 723-6106 Toll-free: (800) 558-3745

HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. 452 Fifth Avenue New York, New York 10018 United States of America Attention: Global Liability Management Group Collect: (212) 525-5552 Toll-free: (888) HSBC-4LM

Important Notice

This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Old Bonds.

The distribution of materials relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer, and the transactions contemplated by the New Bonds Offering and Tender Offer, may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Each of the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer is made only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. The New Bonds Offering and the Tender are void in all jurisdictions where they are prohibited. If materials relating to the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer come into your possession, you are required to inform yourself of and to observe all of these restrictions. The materials relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer do not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation in any place where offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. If a jurisdiction requires that the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer be made by a licensed broker or dealer and a Dealer Manager or any affiliate of a Dealer Manager is a licensed broker or dealer in that jurisdiction, the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer, as the case may be, shall be deemed to be made by the Dealer Manager or such affiliate in that jurisdiction. Owners who may lawfully participate in the Tender Offer in accordance with the terms thereof are referred to as "holders."

In any EEA Member State this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors within the meaning of the Prospectus Directive.

The New Bonds are not authorized for public offering under the Austrian Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarktgesetz) and no public offers or public sales or invitation to make such an offer may be made. No advertisements may be published and no marketing materials may be made available or distributed in Austria in respect of the New Bonds. A public offering of the securities in Austria without the prior publication of a prospectus in accordance with the Austrian Capital Market Act would constitute a criminal offense under Austrian law.

In the Bahamas, the New Bonds are being offered and sold only to Accredited Investors (as defined in the Securities Industry Regulations, 2012) and will be subject to the resale restrictions contained in Regulation 117. As a condition of the purchase of the New Bonds, each purchaser will be required to attest to the purchaser's status as an Accredited Investor acknowledging that the securities purchased are subject to restrictions on resale.

The New Bonds Offering does not constitute a public offering within the meaning of Article 3, §1 of the Belgian Law of June 16, 2006 on public offering of securities and admission of securities to trading on a regulated market (the " Prospectus Law "). The Tender Offer will not constitute a public offering within the meaning of Articles 3, §1, 1° and 6 of the Belgian Law of April 1, 2007 on takeover bids (the " Takeover Law "). The New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer will be exclusively conducted under applicable private placement exemptions and have therefore not been, and will not be, notified to, and any offer material relating to the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer has not been, and will not be, approved by, the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autorité des services et marchés financiers/Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten). The New Bonds Offering as well as the New Bonds Offering materials may only be advertised, offered or distributed in any way, directly or indirectly, to any persons located and/or resident in Belgium who qualify as " Qualified Investors " as defined in Article 10, §1 of the Prospectus Law and who are acting for their own account, or in other circumstances which do not constitute a public offering in Belgium pursuant to the Prospectus Law. The Tender Offer as well as the Tender Offer materials may only be advertised, offered or distributed in any way, directly or indirectly, to any persons located and/or resident in Belgium who qualify as "Qualified Investors" as defined in Article 10, §1 of the Prospectus Law and as referred to in Article 6, §3, 1° of the Takeover Law, and who are acting for their own account, or in other circumstances which do not constitute a public offering in Belgium pursuant to the Takeover Law.

The New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer have not been and will not be approved by the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority, as neither constitute a public offer in accordance with the Danish Securities Trading Act nor the Danish executive order on takeover bids.

No prospectus (including any amendment, supplement or replacement thereto) has been prepared in connection with the offering of the New Bonds that has been approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers or by the competent authority of another State that is a contracting party to the Agreement on the EEA and notified to the French Autorité des marchés financiers and to Uruguay; neither the Tender Offer nor the New Notes have been offered or sold nor will be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, to the public in France; the materials relating to the New Notes have not been distributed or caused to be distributed and will not be distributed or caused to be distributed to the public in France; such offers, sales and distributions have been and shall only be made in France to qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), as defined in Articles L. 411‑2 and D. 411‑1, of the French Code monétaire et financier who are investing for their own account and are not individuals. The direct or indirect distribution to the public in France of any so acquired New Notes may be made only as provided by Articles L. 411‑1, L. 411‑2, L. 412‑1 and L. 621‑8 to L. 621‑8‑3 of the French Code monétaire et financier and applicable regulations thereunder. The other legal entities referred to in Articles L. 341‑2 1° and D. 341‑1 of the French Code monétaire et financier are eligible to participate in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer has not been and will not be submitted to the clearance procedures (visa) of nor approved by the Autorité des marchés financier.

No action has been or will be taken in the Federal Republic of Germany that would permit a public offering of the securities, or distribution of a prospectus or any other offer materials and that, in particular, no securities prospectus (Wertpapierprospekt) within the meaning of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz) of June 22, 2005, as amended (the " German Securities Prospectus Act "), has been or will be published within the Federal Republic of Germany. In Germany, the New Bonds may not be offered or sold other than to qualified investors within the meaning of § 2(6) of the German Securities Prospectus Act.

With respect to persons in Hong Kong, the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer are only made to, and are only capable of acceptance by, "professional investors" as defined in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of Hong Kong (the " SFO ") and any rules made thereunder. No person or entity may issue or have in its possession for the purposes of issue, whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, any advertisement, invitation or document relating to the New Bonds, Old Bonds or the Tender Offer, which is directed at, or the contents of which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public of Hong Kong (except if permitted to do so under the securities laws of Hong Kong other than with respect to the Old Bonds which are or are intended to be tendered, or New Bonds which are intended to be purchased, only by persons outside Hong Kong or only by "professional investors" as defined in the SFO and any rules made under thereunder.

In Ireland, the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer are not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in Ireland and no offers or sales of any securities under or in connection with the New Bonds Offering or the Tender Offer may be effected except in conformity with the provisions of Irish law including, but not limited to, (i) the Irish Companies Act 2014, (ii) the Prospectus (Directive 2003/71/EC) Regulations 2012 of Ireland, (iii) Regulations 2017 (as amended) of Ireland; and (iv) the Market Abuse (Directive 2003/6/EC) Regulations of Ireland (as amended).

In Italy, this announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed at, and the Tender Offer documents may only be distributed, directly or indirectly, to qualified investors.

In the Netherlands, the New Bonds may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, other than to qualified investors (gekwalificeerde beleggers) within the meaning of Article 1:1 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

Neither the communication of this announcement nor any other offer material relating to the New Bonds Offering and the Tender Offer has been approved, by an authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended, "the FSMA"). This announcement is only being distributed to and is only directed: at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom; or (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (as so amended, the "Order") Order; or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, persons falling within Articles 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order ("high net worth companies, unincorporated associations etc.) of the Order; or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the FSMA) may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such other persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this announcement or any of its contents.

* * *

ANY DISCLAIMERS OR OTHER NOTICES THAT MAY APPEAR AFTER THIS MESSAGE ARE NOT APPLICABLE TO THIS COMMUNICATION AND SHOULD BE DISREGARDED. SUCH DISCLAIMERS OR OTHER NOTICES WERE AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED AS A RESULT OF THIS COMMUNICATION BEING SENT VIA BLOOMBERG OR ANOTHER EMAIL SYSTEM.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uruguay-announces-results-of-tender-offer-300629384.html

SOURCE Republic of Uruguay