Uruguay President Hails 75 Years of His Nation's Friendship with Israel at AJC Global Forum

News provided by

American Jewish Committee

13 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou today said both his country and Israel have the "greatness of democracy and freedom" in common and called the ties between the two nations "historic and unbreakable."

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9113551-american-jewish-committee-global-forum-uruguay-president/ 

Continue Reading
Lacalle Pou told the Global Forum about the 75 years of friendship between his nation and Israel
Lacalle Pou told the Global Forum about the 75 years of friendship between his nation and Israel
Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou addressed the American Jewish Committee Global Forum in Tel AViv on June 12 in a prerecorded message
Uruguay President Luis Lacalle Pou addressed the American Jewish Committee Global Forum in Tel AViv on June 12 in a prerecorded message

In taped remarks delivered at American Jewish Committee's Global Forum in Tel Aviv, Lacalle Pou also hailed the "shared history" between the two nations.

"I am more convinced than ever that what counts the most is the greatness of democracy and freedom. And the most important thing is the friendship among nations that uphold and cherish these values," Lacalle Pou said. "Along with 75 years of independence for Israel, today we celebrate 75 years of friendship between Uruguay and Israel."

Israel declared its independence on May 14, 1948. Four days later, Uruguay became the first South American nation to recognize Israel and the fourth nation overall. Uruguay was also home to the first Israeli embassy in South America.

"The ties between Israel and Uruguay are historical and unbreakable and predated 1948," Lacalle Pou said.

Uruguay's representative to the UN, Enrique Fabregat, was a member of the UN commission that visited Palestine in 1947 and recommended the establishment of a Jewish state. A street in Israel—in the city of Ramat Gan--is named after him, one of three Uruguayans with that honor, as Lacalle Pou proudly noted.

Lacalle Pou, an alumnus of Project Interchange, an AJC institute that brings global leaders to Israel, said Uruguay sees the yearly observance of Holocaust Remembrance Day in April as a time to pay respect to the victims of the Shoah as well as honor the refugees taken in by Uruguay after World War II. 

"Our country received and protected them, and they had the opportunity to restart their lives and contribute to the greatness of our nation," Lacalle Pou said

An estimated 16,000 Jews are living in Uruguay, according to the Jewish Agency, while about 15,000 Uruguayans live in Israel. In 2020, Uruguay adopted the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, becoming the first Latin American country to do so.

"Both the Jewish community in Uruguay, so deeply rooted in the life of our country, and the many Uruguayans who live in Israel, serve as an invaluable bridge connecting the two countries," said Lacalle Pou, who remembered fondly his trip to Israel with AJC's Project Interchange institute in 2018.

AJC fosters trilateral ties among the US, Ibero-America, and Israel through its Arthur and Rochelle Belfer Institute for Latino and Latin American Affairs (BILLA).

Last year, AJC signed an association agreement with Comite Central Israelita de Uruguay, the main Jewish communal organization in Uruguay. It is AJC's 38th association agreement with Jewish communities around the world and the 15th with communities in Latin America, Spain, and Portugal.

"Uruguay has been an island of stability and democracy in the region and has warm historical ties to Israel," BILLA Director Dina Siegel Vann said then. "We look forward to enhancing our ties with this great country and its admirable Jewish community."

AJC is the global advocacy organization for the Jewish people. With headquarters in New York City, 25 offices across the United States, and 15 overseas posts, as well as partnerships with 38 Jewish community organizations worldwide, AJC's mission is to enhance the well-being of the Jewish people and Israel, and to advance human rights and democratic values in the United States and around the world.

SOURCE American Jewish Committee

Also from this source

El presidente de Uruguay celebra 75 años de amistad de su nación con Israel en el Foro Mundial de AJC

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.