Uruguay's Familia Deicas Highlights Global Recognition for Preludio as Tannat Takes Center Stage this April

NEW YORK and MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As attention turns to Tannat this April, Familia Deicas highlights the global recognition its flagship wine, Preludio 2018, which earned second place in a professionally conducted blind tasting in New York City, featuring a curated selection of internationally acclaimed wines.

Preludio 2018 Santiago Deicas, winemaker, Familia Deicas

Held on June 12 in New York City and attended by leading members of the wine trade—including sommeliers, retailers, and restaurateurs—the tasting evaluated wines without revealing origin or price, focusing purely on quality, structure, and expression. The lineup included benchmark wines such as BV Georges de Latour Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 (USA), Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2020 (France), Alión Ribera del Duero 2019 (Spain), and Pio Cesare Barolo Mosconi 2019 (Italy), among others.

(Full list available upon request.)

The event also featured a refined Uruguayan-inspired culinary component, including a curated presentation of premium caviars from Polanco—presented by U.S. partner Antonio Salto—and artisan cheeses from acclaimed cheesemaker Martín Rosberg, highlighting Uruguay's emerging reputation for high-quality, sustainably produced specialty foods.

Amid this distinguished field of iconic wines, Preludio 2018 stood out for its complexity, elegance, and age-worthiness.

"Crafted from a blend led by Uruguay's signature grape, Tannat, Preludio represents decades of innovation and precision at Familia Deicas," said Santiago Deicas, third-generation winemaker and co-owner. "Extended aging—years in barrel followed by further bottle maturation—yields a refined, layered wine that balances power with finesse."

"I found a quiet confidence in the glass—elegant, structured, and unmistakably distinctive. Preludio invited a second look," said Giro Messeri, Director of Food & Beverage, Glenwild Golf Club, Park City, Utah.

"What stood out immediately was the precision and composure of the wine," added Rajesh Chawia, owner of Wine Château, Piscataway, New York. "Preludio held its own alongside some of the most recognized names in the tasting and showed that Uruguay's finest can compete at the highest global level. It was an unexpected discovery—refined, expressive, and truly memorable."

First produced in 1992, Preludio is widely considered Uruguay's most iconic wine and a benchmark for long-aging South American reds. The 2018 vintage, shaped by Atlantic influences and meticulous vineyard management, reflects the winery's enduring commitment to both tradition and innovation.

"The soul of Preludio reflects the soul of Uruguay—pure, honest, and full of quiet strength," said Ram Mahidhana, COO and co-founder of Arara.io. "There is something in the air—the soil and the spirit of the people—that comes through in this wine. It is not only well-made, it is deeply moving."

As global attention turns to Tannat each April 14, Familia Deicas invites wine professionals and enthusiasts alike to rediscover the depth, elegance, and international potential of Uruguay's flagship variety.

"This recognition is deeply meaningful—not only for our family, but for Uruguay as a whole," said Nino Deicas, co-owner of the winery. "On International Tannat Day, it affirms our long-held belief that Tannat—when guided with precision and patience—can stand among the great wines of the world. We're proud to share that story today with a broader global audience."

About Familia Deicas

Familia Deicas is one of Uruguay's leading family-owned wineries, recognized for its pioneering role in elevating the country's fine wine reputation. With vineyards influenced by the nearby Atlantic Ocean and a focus on long-aging wines, the winery produces a portfolio that combines heritage, innovation, and a deep respect for terroir.

For more information, visit familiadeicas.com.

For media inquiries or sample requests, please contact:

Patricia Schneider

415 717 7595

[email protected]

SOURCE Familia Deicas